Daredevil’s She-Hulk Episode Count Confirmed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is nearing the halfway mark of its first season on Disney+, bringing Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters into the spotlight for her MCU debut. And while this series has delivered storylines with some big names from Marvel's past like Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong's Wong, there is substantial excitement for one other man - Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

The Man Without Fear was confirmed for his second Phase 4 outing in the MCU in the closing moments of She-Hulk's second trailer, although there are still no signs pointing to what his role in the series will be. His place as Marvel's other prominent lawyer makes his role even more intriguing, even besides the fact that this will be Cox's first time suiting up in the Daredevil outfit since he moved over from the Netflix shows.

Since it was set into stone that Cox would be a part of She-Hulk's impressive cast of characters, many have wondered how many episodes would feature Matt Murdock, even with plans for him to extend his stay in the Multiverse Saga. Well, according to the man behind the Man Without Fear himself, he won't take the spotlight away from Tatiana Maslany's leading heroine for very long at all.

How Many She-Hulk Episodes is Daredevil In?

Marvel

Speaking with Variety at D23, Charlie Cox (aka the MCU's Daredevil) revealed how many episodes of She-Hulk the scarlet super will be in.

Cox said that his Marvel character will only appear in "one episode," noting how much fun his work on the show was as the tone was so "radically different" from what he had experienced in three seasons of the Daredevil Netflix series: