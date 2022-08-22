She-Hulk Cast’s 10 Most Iconic Roles Before Joining the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered with an exciting first episode, showcasing the interesting origin of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters and her dynamic with her cousin, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. The new MCU series not only introduced another hero into the fold, but it is also expected to feature cameo appearances from several characters, such as Benedict Wong's Wong and Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Aside from the stars mentioned, She-Hulk also features a stellar cast that includes the likes of Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass.

Of course, the MCU series' amazing cast had iconic roles in the past, and here's a rundown of some of their previous on-screen portrayals.

Tatiana Maslany

BBC America

Tatiana Maslany is famously known for playing multiple characters in Orphan Black. The MCU newcomer portrayed the lead character, Sarah Manning, as well as her cohort of clones in the series. The actress' role in the science fiction series won her multiple awards, such as a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 and two Critics' Choice Awards in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

In Orphan Black, Maslany's character is one of the several genetically identical human clones, and it revolves around the moral and ethical issues of human cloning and its effect on identity.

Ginger Gonzaga

Netflix

Before joining She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga served as the host of Hulu's The Morning After. The veteran actress also portrayed "the Angry Young Congresswoman" Anabela Ysidro-Campos in Netflix's Space Force series. Gonzaga's character in the Netflix series is reportedly based on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and is seen in two of its ten episodes. One of her memorable scenes involved an intense budgetary committee hearing against Steve Carrell's General Naird.

Jameela Jamil

NBC

Jameela Jamil is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in NBC's The Good Place, starring alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. In the series, Tahani is portrayed as an overly good person, making Bell's Eleanor Shellstrop insecure. The character also frequently name-drops celebrities, implying that each one has a personal connection to her.

Mark Ruffalo

Paramount

Aside from being an MCU veteran who starred in all of the Avengers movies, Mark Ruffalo also has a stellar non-Marvel career. The actor portrayed different roles in several movies, such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Zodiac, and Shutter Island.

Ruffalo played Stan Fink in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a technician in Lacuna who is responsible for erasing the memories of Jim Carrey's Joel Barish. Meanwhile, the Hulk actor portrayed inspector Dave Toschi in David Fincher's Zodiac, one of the lead investigators of the serial killer who terrorized San Francisco in the late 60s and 70s. In Shutter Island, Ruffalo played Chuck Aule, the partner of Leonardo DiCaprio's Teddy Daniels who is assigned to watch over Andrew Laeddis inside a mental institution.

Josh Segarra

The CW

Josh Segarra famously portrayed Adrian Chase a.k.a. Prometheus on The CW's Arrow. The actor's DC character was the chief villain of Arrow Season 5, giving Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen a hard time throughout his Arrowverse tenure. Segarra's other iconic role was Danilo Stefanovic in Orange is the New Black, a bad-tempered corrections officer at Litchfield Penitentiary Maximum Security.

Jon Bass

IFC Films

Jon Bass played Shelly Habib in Molly's Game, the wealthy heir and manager of the Madison Ave. art gallery. Bass also portrayed Nathaniel in Swords of Trust, in which he was the assistant of Marc Maron's Mel, a pawn shop owner in the movie, where they get their lives turned upside down after a Civil War relic was introduced to them by a lesbian couple.

Tim Roth

Miramax Films

Tim Roth worked with Quentin Tarantino in several notable films, which include Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. Roth played Mr. Orange in Reservoir Dogs, an undercover cop who infiltrated a gang involved in a jewelry store heist. Meanwhile, the actor portrayed a minor character in Pulp Fiction named Pumpkin, one of two burglars who decided to rob a diner.

Another iconic role of the performer is Archibald Cunningham, the chief villain of Rob Roy. As a result of Roth's performance as Cunningham in the movie, it paved the way for the actor to receive the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Disney+

Renée Elise Goldsberry played Angelica Schuyler, the main character in the Hamilton musical. Goldsberry's character is described as the "oldest and the wittiest" of the trio of the Schuyler sisters. Angelica is also a socialite daughter of the revolution and an unsung intellectual heroine.

Benedict Wong

20th Century Studios

Before taking over as the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme, Benedict Wong played the role of Kublai Khan in Netflix's Marco Polo, the emperor of the Mongolian Empire and the grandson and successor of Genghis Khan. Wong also appeared in Ridley Scott's The Martian, playing the director of the Jet Propulsion Lab, Bruce Ng.

Charlie Cox

Paramount

Charlie Cox had a memorable performance as Tristan Thorn in the 2007 fantasy film Stardust. In the film, he is the main character who ultimately became the king of Stormhold by restoring the Royal Ruby.

Cox's other notable role is Jonathan Hellyer Jones in the Stephen Hawking biopic A Theory of Everything. Cox's Hellyer Jones was the second husband of Jane Hawking after her divorce from Stephen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first episode is now streaming on Disney+.