Will She-Hulk Become an Avenger? MCU Actress Teases Likelihood

The next MCU project set to release is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a Disney+ series starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo. The two play cousins, Bruce Banner/Hulk and Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

At San Diego Comic-Con, a new She-Hulk trailer was released, showing off more of the CGI-heavy show, its main villain, and a familiar hero entering the fold.

It was also announced that this nine-episode show will be the final MCU Disney+ series of Phase 4 before Phase 5 kicks off in early 2023. Whether that means She-Hulk will attempt to put an imaginary bow on the first Disney+-filled phase in the MCU remains to be seen.

The show promises to give fans a different perspective on Bruce Banner, dive into superhero legality, and break the fourth wall similar to the comic books.

Tatian Maslany on Possible Avenger Future

Marvel

In a recent interview with Total Film, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao, director Kat Coiro, and leading actress Tatiana Maslany previewed where this series fits within the MCU.

All three spoke on how She-Hulk isn't a world-ending event, but more of a focus on what the MCU super-powered people are up to in between life-altering events. Maslany may have subtly teased her eventual call to the Avengers, teasing how Jennifer Walters' dating life could be "as much of a stress as potentially becoming one of the Avengers:”

“It was just so embarrassingly human, and that’s what drew me in. I loved seeing that her dating life was just as much of a stress as potentially becoming one of the Avengers.”

Gao says She-Hulk focuses on "what happens in between those movies" as the heroes simply "live their lives" on a daily basis:

“Because the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe has already done a fantastic job of huge action, enormous stakes. It’s always the fate of the universe, the fate of the free world. But that can’t be every single day. What happens in between those movies when these characters just have to live their lives, when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?”

Coiro added that the show explores modern online dating in the MCU, which hasn't happened in any MCU project yet:

“We definitely explore what it’s like to be a modern woman dating online."

In a separate interview with ET Canada, Maslany mentioned that She-Hulk flips characters like Tim Roth's Abomination and Ruffalo's Hulk "on their head:"

“Yes, right. Right, yeah, yeah. To have scene partners? Yeah, it’s awesome. Yeah, Tim, and Benedict, and Mark, like these are people who have such a legacy of work, not only in the MCU, but just also as actors, so it’s such a joy to get to play opposite them. And I think what’s really fun about this show is that it takes those known characters and it flips them on their head so they’re suddenly in a tone that’s completely different and like really stretches their character and so I get to experience that with them. And yeah, it’s really playful and really fun.”

Will She-Hulk be in Avengers 5?

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is one of the few remaining members of the original Avengers. After appearing in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings mid-credits scene and playing a key role in She-Hulk, he looks to play a huge role in the future of the MCU.

Despite what could have been, She-Hulk doesn't appear to be a passing of the torch series. It seems like Jennifer Walters receives some training and advice before being sent back to NYC with her newly equipped super strength.

What's better than one gamma-powered Avenger? You guessed it.

She-Hulk entering the street-level MCU at the end of Phase 4 is the perfect spot for future cameos and appearances. Walters appearing in 2024's Daredevil: Born Again seems like a safe bet, and her connection with the superhuman law division could also connect her to many characters in the future.

With those growing relationships and certain doom heading Earth's way, Walters will most likely join Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the fight against Kang the Conqueror.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins streaming on Disney+ on August 17.