Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Show Gets Record-Breaking Episode Count

Over recent years, superhero fans have begun craving more mature projects, as has been showcased by the likes of Daredevil and Titans. The coveted R-rating has only been slapped on select few comicbook projects - including The Suicide Squad and Deadpool - but the MCU has long avoided entering that area, until now.

As part of Marvel Studios' upcoming Multiverse Saga slate, the studio will take its first dip into that avenue with Deadpool 3, opening up a suite of new opportunities for the MCU. On the television side, Werewolf by Night came close to becoming the studio's first TV-MA endeavor, but that honor will instead go to Marvel Zombies.

The upcoming animated series will spin-off from the "What If... Zombies?!" installment of What If...? and see iconic Marvel characters living through a zombie apocalypse and going up against undead heroes and villains. Set to appear as survivors are the likes of Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and more favorites.

Fans are elated to finally see mature content coming from Marvel Studios, fulfilling years of pleas, but that hasn't been the only hot topic in the MCU fandom lately, as many have been up-in-arms over short runtimes and episode counts. And while Marvel Zombies may deliver on its rating, many will be disappointed with its length.

Marvel Zombies Reveals Surprising Episode Count

Marvel

Speaking to Comicbook at New York Comic-Con, Marvel Zombies executive producer Zeb Wells revealed the episode count of the TV-MA (R-rating equivalent) animated What If...? spin-off series. Wells confirmed the undead epic will run for just four episodes, breaking the record for the shortest MCU Disney+ series:

"So I did not do [the Zombie episode] but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like 'oh yeah, let's do it.' So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool."

The list of Marvel Studios' Disney+ episode counts so far can be seen below: