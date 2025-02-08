All 9 MCU Movies & Shows Releasing In 2025, Ranked by Excitement Level

Another year passes, and fans are another year closer to Avengers: Doomsday and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga in 2026. But before then, Marvel Studios has nine movies and Disney+ shows to deliver to fans in 2025.

In 2024, for the first time in many years, Marvel Studios only had one new movie for theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine. Meanwhile, Disney+ carried the MCU load with Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha All Along, and What If...? Season 3.

Ranking 2025's MCU Movies & Shows by Excitement Level

9.) Eyes of Wakanda (August 6)

Marvel Animation

Black Panther director Ryan Cooglerreturns to his fictional African nation for Eyes of Wakanda, a four-episode animated Disney+ series featuring warriors throughout history who work to retrieve vibranium artifacts.

As Eyes of Wakanda will take place throughout history, seemingly with no connection to other stories, and feature unfamiliar characters who are likely set for a one-and-done appearance, it's tough to be excited for the series just yet.

That said, the animation is bound to be impressive and, as always, Coogler ought to deliver a stellar tale that will reportedly introduce a new Iron Fist to the MCU.

8.) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29 - Currently Airing)

Marvel Animation

The MCU never explored the origin story nor the early ears of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, which is exactly what Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was originally conceived to deliver through an animated Disney+ series.

But behind-the-scenes changes saw that plan abandoned in favor of an original Spider-Man series, taking place in its own world where Peter Parker will be mentored by Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark.

The series puts Spider-Man toe-to-toe with Doc Ock and Scorpion, and unites him with other heroes such as Doctor Strange and Daredevil.

Ultimately, while many are looking forward to more stories with Marvel's most iconic superhero, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's less-than-elegant animation style and more kid-friendly approach to Spidey has made it somewhat difficult for fans to get behind the series, which is now airing on Disney+.

7.) Marvel Zombies (October 3)

Marvel Animation

After What If...? dove into an undead superhero world for Season 1, Marvel Zombies will return to that universe for a post-apocalyptic animated series.

Offering just a tease of what the series will offer, Mahershala Ali's Blade will appear in Marvel Zombies, taking up Moon Knight's role as the Fist of Khonshu. Fans can expect to see characters from across the MCU including Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Ikaris, Shang-Chi, Katy, Kate Bishop, Scarlet Witch, and more.

The undead focus is bound to offer a host of unique opportunities which, combined with a rare R-rating for Marvel, could turn it into something special. However, its limited four-episode run could also cause trouble and limit the series' potential.

6.) Wonder Man (December)

Marvel Television

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton reteams for Marvel Studios for Wonder Man, a live-action comedy series starring Yaya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor-turned-superhero.

Williams may be a newcomer to the MCU, but one Iron Man 3 star will be returning for the series, as Ben Kingsley reprises Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man.

Wonder Man has been classed among Marvel's Spotlight projects, meaning it will not connect in any major ways to past releases, but Williams ought to be back in the future, perhaps for the coming Avengers blockbusters.

5.) Ironheart (June 24)

Marvel Television

The young generation of MCU heroes may not be for every fan, but as Ironheart will spin out the legacy of one of the franchise's most popular heroes, Iron Man, there is no denying the series has excitement to offer.

Fans already met Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now she will lead her own eight-episode Disney+ crime series.

Williams will come face-to-face with the child of Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane as part of a cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross.

In the Heights actor Ramos will debut as the Hood (a petty criminal who dons the magical hood of a demon), which will reportedly lead to the long-awaited debut of Sasha Baron Cohen as Mephisto in Ironheart.

4.) Thunderbolts (May 2)

Marvel Studios

Almost six years after Avengers: Endgame, it has been a while since the many corners of the MCU came together for a crossover. But, fortunately, Thunderbolts is right around the corner to deliver a long-awaited superhero ensemble.

Instead of pulling together Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Thunderbolts will bring together more questionable characters such as Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, Ghost, and U.S. Agent under the influence of Valentina.

With the star power of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan on board, there is plenty of recipe for success in Thunderbolts, especially with a new hero expected to join the MCU in Lewis Pullman's Bob, aka Sentry.

Despite that and reports of positive test screenings for Thunderbolts, some interest has been drained due to its focus on characters that much of the general audience has not grown attached to, especially those only featured on Disney+ so far.

3.) Captain America: Brave New World (February 14)

Marvel Studios

The original Captain America trilogy is among the most popular in the MCU, and Brave New World will usher in a new era under Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson

Captain America 4 has plenty of excitement going for it as Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Red Hulk, other Hulk-related characters come to play, and Eternals' Celestial poking out of the Indian Ocean finally ties into the MCU narrative.

That said, there is cause for concern regarding Captain America 4 after rumors of awful test screenings, disappointing plot leaks, and the fact the production reportedly underwent months of major reshoots to rework key elements.

2.) Daredevil: Born Again (March 4)

Marvel Television

After years of debate, Marvel Studios finally confirmed in 2024 that, yes, Daredevil, The Punisher, and the other Netflix shows are canon to the MCU, undeniably helping to push Born Again several places up this list.

That game-changing revelation only sky-rocketed excitement for Daredevil: Born Again, which will serve as Season 4 to the iconic and highly-regarded Netflix show.

The nine-episode series will officially bring back seven beloved icons from the Netflix world including Daredevil, Punisher, Kingpin, and more.

Born Again was once set to be a soft reboot of the Netflix show, which stands among Marvel's most acclaimed projects, until a creative overhaul enhanced ties to the original series and abandoned plans for more of a courtroom drama.

1.) The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)

Marvel Studios

After two controversial 20th Century Fox adaptations, fans have long been eager to see Marvel's First Family properly adapted in the MCU under Marvel Studios.

Moviegoers will finally get that wish in 2025 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and led by a star-studded ensemble of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Mass-Bachrach.

First Steps will see the all-new Fantastic Four protect their alternate Earth, which is inspired by a '60s retro-futuristic aesthetic, from Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Anticipation is only furthered by the promise of major ties to the Multiverse Saga and rumors Robert Downey Jr. will debut as Doctor Doom in First Steps, setting up his villainous role the following year in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel will kickstart 2025 with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which premieres on Wednesday, January 29, exclusively on Disney+.