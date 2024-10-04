Mephisto’s MCU Future After Agatha Looks Exciting

MCU fans have been clamoring for Mephisto's debut for years now, and after Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, his future appears bright.

Theories of Mephisto joining the MCU began with WandaVision after devilish hints of a lurking threat throughout the series, but those ultimately amounted to nothing.

While Jac Schaeffer may not have heard of Mephisto before WandaVision, the series creator clearly did her research before Agatha All Along.

Mephisto to Appear in 2025 Disney+ Series

Mephisto was finally acknowledged in Agatha All Along Episode 3 as witch Jennifer Kale noted that "no one really knows" what happened to Agatha's son after she traded him for the Darkhold.

She even teased that some say he "might be... an agent of Mephisto," marking his first namedrop in the MCU.

According to a report from Deadline in October 2022, just a few short months before Agatha All Along began filming, Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been cast as Mephisto in the MCU to appear in Disney+'s Ironheart.

The report stated Mephisto will debut in Ironheart (which was, at the time, planned to premiere before Agatha All Along) before returning in future projects, potentially appearing in the magical WandaVision spin-off after that.

A further report from Deadline stated Mephisto will appear in Episodes 5 & 6 of Ironheart after CGI scans and in-person filming supposedly taking place.

There was also a rumor started by insider Jeff Sneider that Mephisto would lead a Disney+ Special Presentation which was being filmed on the Agatha All Along set, but those claims were, unfortunately, debunked by Disney.

As Ironheart is now expected to premiere its six-episode season in 2025, likely later in the year after Daredevil: Born Again begins in March, fans can expect to get their first look at Baron Cohen's Mephisto next year.

That is, of course, unless Mephisto was to make a surprise appearance in Agatha All Along, either as the shock antagonist many expected him to be in WandaVision or with a post-credit scene to tease his Ironheart role after that namedrop.

Going beyond Ironheart, Marvel Studios will undoubtedly have more plans for a villain as important as Mephisto, perhaps he could even be the main antagonist of the rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie.

Mephisto's Upcoming MCU Storyline Explained

Among the villains in Ironheart is Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, aka the Hood, a petty criminal who stole a hood and boots from a Nisanti demon, granting him superpowers such as levitation, invisibility, and teleportation.

While the Hood's powers in Marvel Comics hail from Dormammu, their demonic connections could see this shifted to Mephisto for the MCU.

Perhaps Robbins may not be aware his powers come from demonic energy, with that revelation happening later in the season as Mephisto enters the fray.

Exactly how big Mephisto's role in Ironheart will be remains to be seen, but it stands to reason he may be placed more as a tease for the future. After all, the literal devil of Marvel is undoubtedly too big a threat for Ironheart to handle alone.

So far, there have been no real signs Mephisto will appear in Agatha All Along, meaning his namedrop along with any further references this season may be all fans get for this year until Sacha Baron Cohen properly joins the MCU in 2025.

In terms of what Mephisto's future will look like beyond 2025, that's far tougher to say until more of the MCU slate is revealed. The Avengers already have their next major threat secured in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but Mephisto could find his home in the supernatural corner of the MCU as the big bad for those heroes.

Taking on the Scarlet Witch in a solo movie would be one interesting path to finally deliver on the theories she would face him in WandaVision. Alternatively, Mephisto could join the rumored Midnight Sons ensemble as the villain to unite the likes of Blade, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and more.

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming now on Disney+, with the release schedule for the remaining episodes already revealed.