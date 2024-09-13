Agatha All Along Release Schedule Spoils Key Episode Details

Aside from the occasional two-episode premiere, the MCU's live-action Disney+ series have almost all been released weekly, ever since WandaVision debuted in 2021. Echo's binge-release of all six episodes at once earlier this year is the only live-action MCU series to get that treatment.

Though Agatha All Along will see a return to form for a live-action MCU series with its weekly episodes, it still marks an MCU first as the only live-action Marvel Studios series so far to release on Wednesday evenings (as well as the first Marvel Studios project with a showrunner).

Marvel Studios had previously indicated that both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as well as the animated Eyes of Wakanda would also be released in 2024. It's becoming more likely, however, that both projects will ultimately be delayed to 2025.

Agatha All Along To End With 2-Part Halloween Finale

A new X (formerly Twitter) post from Disney+ revealed the full release schedule for the upcoming Agatha All Along series, marking the first time a live-action MCU Disney+ show will include a two-episode finale.

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along will have its two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with the first two episodes of the new series hitting Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). Episodes 3 through 7 will be released weekly on Wednesdays at the same time (6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)).

Episodes 8 and 9, however, will be released together for a two-episode finale on Halloween.

To be clear, this does not necessarily mean it will be a two-part finale, with the episodes titled the same but with Part 1 and Part 2 (though that could be the case). At the very least, it is in the same vein as the two-episode premiere, with Episodes 8 and 9 simply releasing on the same date.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 2 — Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 4 — Wednesday, October 2 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 6 — Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 30 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 9 — Wednesday, October 30 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode Schedule Spoils Film Inspirations For Each Agatha Episode

Agatha All Along is, of course, a spin-off of the fan-favorite Disney+ series WandaVision, and as had been theorized, it will follow in its inspiration's footsteps by paying homage to other media.

However, whereas WandaVision parodied classic sitcoms, Agatha All Along will pull primarily (though seemingly not exclusively) from classic horror films.

Joe Locke, whose Agatha character might have just been accidentally revealed, discussed this recently with Total Film, namedropping films like The Exorcist, Rosemary's Baby, and The Goonies as inspiring parts of the new Disney+ series.

The release schedule announcement image offers some new insight into this element of Agatha All Along, with each episode number appearing in a different font, reminiscent of what the given episode will likely parody:

Disney+

For instance, the font used for Episode 7 is quite clearly the blood-dripping typeface from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is a relatively unsurprising inclusion given the recent Rocky-Horror-inspired poster for Agatha All Along.

Marvel Studios

Episode 2's use of an inverted pentagram (or satanic star) in the schedule announcement brings to mind the satanic elements of The Exorcist — one of the movies mentioned by Locke.

Like the horror-inspired posters for the show, some typefaces are not as clear with their inspirations, and could even refer to more than one classic horror film. Still, they promise to allow for as much speculation as WandaVision did before it.

Marvel Studios

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).