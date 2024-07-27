Disney+ is returning to the WandaVision world in September with a new sequel show, and the release of its episodes will mark a first for an original series on the platform.

Continuing the story from WandaVision, Agatha All Along has become a highly anticipated project from Marvel. Though it is not quite a WandaVision Season 2, it will offer some of the original show's intrigue and aesthetic — at least, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Anticipation has been building for a while now, especially following the actual title reveal earlier this year (which came after three fake titles were announced over several months).

When Does Agatha All Along Release?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

This indicates that episodes of the upcoming MCU series will be released weekly on Wednesday evenings — a first for the franchise on Disney+.

From 2019 through mid-2021, Disney+ originals (including WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) tended to release episodes on Friday mornings. The first season of Loki moved the premieres of new episodes to early Wednesday mornings, a pattern that lasted through mid-2023.

Ahsoka marked the first Disney+ series to shift to the Tuesday night release slot, with other shows like Percy Jackson and the Olympians and The Acolyte following suit.

Marking the next shift in when episodes of Disney+ original shows will be released, Agatha All Along will be the first to release new episodes on Wednesday evenings.

Is This New Marvel Release Window Here To Stay?

Before December 2023, it would have been almost a guarantee that the shift to Wednesday evening releases for episodes of Agatha All Along would mean other upcoming shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew would do the same.

However, Marvel has seemingly been experimenting with release schedules, to an extent.

What If...? Season 2 marked the first Disney+ original to see new episodes released daily until the season ended, with new episodes every day at the end of December 2023.

Immediately after, Echo brought the first live-action binge-release, dropping all six of its episodes on the same day. Animated series like Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur used the binge model, too.

Then, X-Men '97 started releasing weekly episodes, with new installments debuting on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT).

All this is to say that this could indicate a period of Wednesday evening releases of Disney+ original series, or it could be another one-off Marvel is trying out.

