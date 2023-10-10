Marvel Confirms 6 Main Actors In WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Show

A U.S. copyright filing confirmed six actors appearing in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series on Disney+, along with the names of the characters they are playing.

The WandaVision spin-off, which has now gone by three different names, has been a highly anticipated project by fans — at least if the hype over new characters and potential plotlines is anything to go by.

Marvel has not announced a release date for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries itself, but a copyright filing listed the show as premiering approximately in September 2024.

6 Main Agatha Characters Confirmed

A U.S. copyright filing officially confirmed six of the main actors and characters set to appear in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series on Disney+.

Who can fans expect to see in the spin-off show?

1.) Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

This confirmation doesn't come as a surprise — her name is the only constant in all three iterations of the show's title. Regardless, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness in the new series, this time taking centerstage herself.

The witch was last seen at the end of WandaVision, seemingly trapped in Westview as her Agnes sitcom persona.

2.) Aubrey Plaza as Rio

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza's involvement in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was announced without a confirmation of who she was playing. However, fans now know that the Parks and Recreation actor will take on a character named Rio. This comes after rumors of her playing Rio Vidal had been circulating — something this filing all but confirms.

No last name is listed in the filing, and Rio Vidal is not a character with a history in Marvel comics. Early rumors suggest Rio may be a villain, but until more is confirmed, anything could be possible.

3.) Joe Locke as 'Teen'

Joe Locke

Joe Locke was the first new actor cast for the WandaVision spin-off and will be among many making their MCU debuts in the new show. Deadline's report about his involvement called Locke's then-unknown character "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor," leading many to wonder if he was playing an older Billy Kaplan (one of Wanda's kids).

This listing as "Teen" may not necessarily mean his character is named Teen — though for all fans know, it could — but rather just be to give his character an identifier, without giving away a potential spoiler.

4.) Patti LuPone as Lilia

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone confirmed in April that she would be playing Lilia Calderu in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, so this entry is another one that isn't surprising to fans. The Broadway performer will be making her MCU debut in the show and will introduce Lilia into the franchise.

In the comics, Lilia is a mystical being associated with mystical elements adapted into the MCU, such as the Book of Cagliostro. She is not a frequently utilized character, so it will be exciting to see what new stories the MCU can bring her.

5.) Sasheer Zamata as Jen K

Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Zamata recently revealed her role in the Agatha-centric spin-off to be Jennifer Kale. Listed on the filing as Jen K, Jennifer is a sorceress who worked alongside Man-Thing — a character brought into the MCU in Werewolf By Night.

She served on several teams and worked alongside numerous heroes, including a team of witches, like the group that seems to be forming based on the confirmed characters in the show and early speculation.

6.) Ali Ahn as Alice

Ali Ahn

Thanks to a leaked set photo, there has been speculation about Ali Ahn playing a Marvel Comics character named Alice Gulliver since at least January. Alice is a mystical hero with the alias The Wu who has appeared in Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch stories.

With the filing listing Ali Ahn as playing someone named Alice, it is reasonable to figure this likely is referring to the comics' Alice — a character rooted in the magic and mysticism bound to be present in the upcoming series.

Witches Galore in Agatha Series

If there is one thing this list confirms for fans, it's that this show will have no shortage of witches beyond Agatha herself. From Agatha to Lilia to Jen to Alice — and possibly more that haven't been announced yet — there are plenty of magical beings rounding out the cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

It is worth wondering if any of these witches will be in flashbacks to Agatha's Salem days, as shown in the WandaVision finale, or if they all will be part of the post-Westview story the new show appears to have.

Furthermore, aside from the witches, there is more magic if the Billy Kaplan rumors are true. Billy goes by the superhero name Wiccan in the comics and has magical abilities like those shown in his younger WandaVision incarnation. Plus, rumors about Plaza's Rio indicate that she will be magical too.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to be released on Disney+ around September 19, 2024.