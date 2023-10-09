WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off: First Plot Synopsis Released Online

The first plot synopsis for the Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which follows the event's of Elizabeth Olsen's WandaVision, just got released online.

A new copyright listing for Darkhold Diaries has been a treasure trove of new information for fans.

For one, it seemingly revealed Marvel Studios is aiming for a release date of approximately September 19, 2024—though fans should assume it's likely to still shift at this point. The same listing shared that Aubrey Plaza is playing a character named Rio Vidal.

But fans are still wondering what exactly Kathryn Hahn's Agatha will be up to since the last she was seen with Wanda having all but imprisoned her in Westview with a hex at the end of WandaVision.

New Details for Darkhold Diaries Revealed

New details were revealed for the first episode of WandaVision's spin-off in a new listing copyright listing for Marvel Studios' Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The listing revealed that "Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) [will] finally break out of [Wanda's spell]," though she'll quickly find she's "powerless:"

"In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways, only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

What Else Will Agatha's Story Include?

Despite having this new information, the plot of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is still very much a mystery.

One other plot point that is all but confirmed is that the series will introduce a reincarnated Billy Maximoff, played by Joe Locke—though, this particular tidbit has not yet officially been announced by Marvel Studios. Billy is also known as his superhero alias Wiccan, who was actually teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Another notable character joining the fray will be Sasheer Samata's Jennifer Kale, a powerful sorcerer who, in the comics, also happens to have a connection to Werewolf by Night's Man-Thing.

Also, at least eight characters from WandaVision will be returning for the spin-off. This includes Herb/John Collins, Phil Jones, Abilash Tandon, Dennis the Mailman, the Sheriff, Evanora Harkness, Dottie/Sarah, and Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently expected to land on Disney+ around September 2024.