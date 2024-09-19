Agatha All Along is bringing the MCU's magical realm back to Disney+, and it opened some doors regarding the death, future, and potential resurrection of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff.

Fans have been clamoring to see Wanda back in the MCU after she sacrificed herself under Mount Wundagore to destroy the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, redeeming herself after a villainous turn.

Even with Agatha All Along now releasing as a spin-off to Wanda's first solo outing, WandaVision, her next live-action appearance remains unconfirmed.

During the premiere of Agatha All Along, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness has lost her power due to the magic of Wanda Maximoff and is living life in Westview.

But the Mare of Easttown-inspired episode thrusts Harkness into a unique mystery, serving as a detective investigating a murder. This investigation began with the discovery of a Jane Doe body (an unidentified female corpse) who had perished from blunt force trauma.

Marvel Studios

Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal doubles down on Wanda's demise, declaring "that witch is gone, taking all the copies of the Darkhold with her" before pushing Agatha to "claw [her] way out" of her spell.

While the corpse was never shown, a piece of paper in the morgue came to magically reveal the name "W. Maximoff" next to the date of October 13. Not only does this seemingly confirm her death date in Doctor Strange 2, but the description of a blunt force trauma end aligns with her being crushed under a mountain.

Marvel Studios

[ Why Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Will Return In Disney+'s Agatha Spin-off (Theory) ]

Could Agatha All Along Ressurect Wanda Maximoff?

Marvel Studios

Having built a large cult following, especially since WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has grown to be one of the MCU's most popular characters, making her eventual return to the franchise simply inevitable.

While, for now, Wanda appears to be dead after her sacrifice to destroy the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she will likely be back.

Her comeback could come through resurrection or a Multiversal Variant, but regardless, it seems doubtful Olsen will appear in Agatha All Along.

If her return was saved for Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or the rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie, the ongoing WandaVision spin-off could lay the groundwork for how she will reappear.

While the identity of Joe Locke's mysterious Teen remains unconfirmed, it seems likely he is Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, the reincarnated son of Wanda. As he looks to take the Witches' Road in pursuit of having one wish granted, his true agenda may involve bringing his magically Avenging mother back to life.

This would open the doors for Wanda to assist the Avengers against Doctor Doom, to finally lead a solo Marvel Studios blockbuster, and to tell more stories in the years to come such as the mutant-centric House of M saga.

Perhaps Marvel Studios could use her return to usher in a new era for Wanda Maximoff in the MCU; one aligned with her original mutant origins.

For those unfamiliar, in Marvel Comics, Scarlet Witch is a mutant and the daughter of Magneto, meaning a Variant of her could join the MCU whenever the X-Men come into play and possibly have that more classic backstory.

It remains unclear if a Scarlet Witch movie is actually in development at Marvel Studios, but WandaVision and Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer certainly appears on board after rumors she will write the flick.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming now on Disney+.