Scarlet Witch’s Return Just Teased By New Agatha All Along Trailer

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along may have teased a return for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch more than two years after her last appearance.

While Wanda Maximoff is known as one of the MCU's most powerful characters, the Scarlet Witch was confirmed to be dead in Agatha All Along's first episode. This has been the case since she seemingly perished under Mount Wundagore in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Serving as a true WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along kicked off by bringing back multiple characters from its Disney+ predecessor. However, considering Wanda's immense popularity with MCU fans, she remains a hot topic as viewers continually ask whether this new series will bring her back into the fold.

Agatha All Along Trailer Teases Scarlet Witch's Return

The official midseason trailer for Agatha All Along seemed to tease a possible comeback for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch after she died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Amidst footage from Episode 5, the trailer showed a quick glimpse at the glowing red Hex that Wanda created in WandaVision. This border is held in the alternate TV-sitcom-inspired reality that trapped Westview and its residents in the MCU's first-ever Disney+ series.

Another short clip showed Locke sitting in the backseat of a car and looking back at the Hex, which is seen reflected in the window.

Finally, the last moment seen from that sequence is Billy Maximoff yelling, "Mom!" as the car avoids hitting oncoming traffic and crashes into a nearby tree just off the road.

This comes one week after Joe Locke's "Teen" character was confirmed to be the MCU's take on Wiccan/Billy Maximoff, one of Wanda's superpowered twin sons. The trailer further confirmed that reveal as Agatha asked the question, "What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the Road?"

The full Agatha All Along midseason trailer can be seen here:

Will the Scarlet Witch Return in Agatha All Along?

Despite being dead, Elizabeth Olsen's MCU character has remained in the news. Most recently, Marvel's top brass addressed the idea of a Scarlet Witch solo movie at the Agatha All Along premiere. Now, with this trailer teasing her presence in the show, the cries for her return are sure to increase in quantity and volume.

Although Wanda is said to be dead as of the start of Agatha All Along, her death sticking is no guarantee.

More than likely, the shot of Wanda's Hex will be revealed to be some kind of flashback as fans potentially see the reincarnated spirit of Billy Maximoff inhabit Locke's character.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman has previously said he "can't answer" if Billy can survive outside of Wanda's hex. These flashback scenes in Agatha could give fans some answers about how Billy's resurrection happened, and how he can exist outside of the new reality created by the Scarlet Witch.

However, more notably, these scenes will leave fans wondering whether Westview could be the place where Wanda makes her grand comeback.

If this comeback were to happen, it most likely would not be until sometime in the last episode or two to ensure Kathryn Hahn's Agatha gets her rightful shine.

Marvel may even save Wanda's true comeback for a bigger film such as Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars and only lay out the stepping stones in this show.

One theory lays out the idea of Billy himself wishing for his mother's return at the end of the Witches' Road when he and the coven reach that point. However, considering his place as another obstacle for Agatha to overcome, that may be a difficult endeavor.

No matter how this plays out, Wanda's upcoming return is more present in fans' minds than it has been over the last couple of years, with Agatha All Along potentially providing a real shot at making that happen.

The first five episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 6 will debut on Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. ET.