Is That Wanda's Dead Body In Agatha All Along Trailer?

Marvel Studios seemingly answered whether Wanda Maximoff is dead in an exciting new look at 2024's Agatha All Along.

Following her efforts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch seemed to meet her end. She pulled Mount Wundagore down to stop her magic and take herself out.

Since then, fans have questioned whether she is truly dead, particularly considering her status as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. Her death would also influence her hold on Westview after WandaVision, a locale confirmed to return in Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha All Along series on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Trailer Confirms Wanda Maximoff's Fate

Marvel Studios released the first official trailer for the Agatha All Along series, debuting on Disney+ on September 18.

The start of the trailer shows Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness playing detective as she and her partner find an unidentified murder victim who died from blunt force trauma.

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, the camera focuses on the body's blackened fingers, which look eerily similar to Wanda Maximoff's following her encounter with the Darkhold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios

When Agatha goes into the morgue to check the body, she picks up a library card with multiple dates. The name "W. Maximoff" appears next to October 13, seemingly confirming that Wanda is considered dead in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

A Variety article released with the trailer stated that Agatha is "playing a detective investigating Wanda’s dead body" in the trailer:

"The trailer mashes together genres as it begins like a hardboiled murder mystery with Hahn playing a detective investigating Wanda’s dead body (after she seemingly died at the end of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'). Then all sorts of witch mayhem ensues, and Agatha reunites with some old sorceress pals to regain her power."

This is the second confirmation of Wanda's death in the MCU, alongside another trailer released privately at Disney's Upfront presentation in June 2024.

The full trailer for Agatha All Along can be seen below:

Could Wanda Return After Agatha All Along?

As the classic saying goes, nobody is ever truly dead in a comic-book movie. Even given that a mountain fell on top of Wanda, her potential return was always in the cards, and this trailer does nothing to dispel that notion.

Having Wanda's name appear in Agatha All Along's first trailer will only increase speculation that she's not dead. The big question now is how she could potentially return, whether in this series or another movie or TV show.

A hidden detail from Doctor Strange 2 already teased how she could have survived, specifically tying back to the red light that flashed when Wundagore fell. Many believe she teleported away before the rubble hit or put up a shield to protect herself, but neither was shown in that shot.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even alluded to Wanda's survival in September 2022, questioning whether fans saw her under the rubble or if she could have escaped.

Another potential avenue is bringing in a Wanda Variant, especially as the MCU dives further into the Multiverse Saga with films like Deadpool & Wolverine.

It would not be too shocking to see another Wanda either replace the dead 616 Variant or find a way to bring her back to life with unexplored magic or Multiversal plot devices.

Additionally, WandaVision star Asif Ali potentially spoiled Olsen coming back in this series, saying "Yes!" to a fan who asked him if Wanda would be in Agatha's solo series in December 2023.

Whether Wanda returns, her influence should be a major part of Agatha All Along as Agatha claws her way back to power.

Agatha All Along will debut with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on September 18.

Read more about Agatha All Along below:

Marvel Studios' 5th Sequel Series Just Got Revealed

Marvel Reveals First Look at 2024 WandaVision Spin-off Show (Photos)

First Look at Joe Locke's MCU Character Revealed (Official)