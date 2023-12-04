Elizabeth Olsen's 2024 MCU Return Might've Just Been Spoiled by Marvel Actor

A new comment on social media may have indicated that Elizabeth Olsen will expand on her return to the MCU as the Scarlet Witch in 2024.

Not seen in action since her character's presumed death in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen was confirmed to be back in the Marvel Studios fold with a voiceover role in What If...? Season 2.

And after taking on leading lady duties in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, many are wondering whether she'll reunite with Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries spin-off as well.

Elizabeth Olsen's 2024 MCU Return Possibly Spoiled

Marvel

WandaVision and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries star Asif Ali may have spoiled that Elizabeth Olsen is set to return to the MCU as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in 2024's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Responding to a comment on his Instagram page asking "Will Wanda be in Agatha’s show, bro? Please..," Ali enthusiastically responded "Yes!," indicating that Olsen would make her comeback in this series.

It is important to note that the comment has since been deleted, indicating that Ali may have revealed something that wasn't meant to be shared yet or, equally, he could have misspoken in his statement.

An appearance in 2024's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries would mark her second appearance in around a year following her voiceover role as the Scarlet Witch in Season 2 of the animated What If...? in the final days of 2023.

Olsen herself commented on her potential inclusion in this new series in May 2022, plainly noting that she'd "not appearing in it" as far as she knew but that she "would do anything" with Kathryn Hahn involved:

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn, yeah. No, I’m not appearing in it, not as far as I’m aware, but I love that woman so much. That entire show was just filled with lots of joy, it was great."

Will Elizabeth Olsen Really Be Disney+'s Agatha Series?

From a story standpoint, most fans wouldn't be shocked to see Olsen make her return in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, especially after how popular WandaVision was due to Olsen and Hahn's partnership as it kicked off Phase 4.

The real question is should Wanda be a part of this new series? And how exactly would the Scarlet Witch return to the land of the living after fans last saw her in a predicament that saw her buried under Mount Wundagore?

While official Marvel Studios-adjacent text confirmed that Wanda "died" in that incident, most fans are convinced that Olsen is far from done appearing as the Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse Saga.

And even though Olsen hasn't necessarily been eager to suit up once again for Marvel Studios since her last appearance, all signs seem to point to another round of action for her character coming to the MCU sooner or later.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is rumored to debut on Disney+ in September 2024.