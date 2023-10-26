Did Wanda Die In Doctor Strange 2? Marvel FINALLY Reveals the Truth

After a lot of deliberation amongst fans, Marvel finally revealed what Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff's fate was at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Nearing the conclusion of Doctor Strange 2, after serving as the main antagonist of the movie, Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) seemingly died when she brought down the Darkhold Castle atop Mount Wundagore in a last-ditch effort to right her wrongs.

No indication has been made about whether Olsen's character could return to the MCU in the future, but the actress most recently stated that she doesn't miss playing Wanda and is "really proud of what [they] were able to do" with her.

Since Doctor Strange 2 was released, many fans argued about whether or not Wanda actually died since her body was not shown in the aftermath of the destruction.

Marvel Confirms Wanda Maximoff's True Fate

Marvel Studios

In a new official book titled Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe - An Official Timeline, it was confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when she destroyed the castle on Mount Wundagore.

Marvel Studios

The book recalled the events of Doctor Strange 2 in its own words, saying that Wanda was "stopped by what she loves: her children:"

"The Scarlet Witch is finally stopped by what she loves: her children, who are safe and happy with their own mother, but are terrified of this sinister version of her."

Marvel Studios

It then went on to say that when Wanda used her powers to "destroy Wundagore," it actually marked the end of "two great threats to all of the Multiverse," alluding that one was the Darkhold Castle and the other was Wanda herself:

"As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse."

It is also important to mention that this section of the book includes the symbol that designates that a "Major Character Dies."

Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe - An Official Timeline

Previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said that he "saw a little red flash" just as the Darkhold Castle fell on her and that he "[didn't] know what that [meant]."

Feige also stated that "anything is possible in the Multiverse," teasing that she could be brought back, but the recent book put to rest that she actually perished.

What Really Happened at the End of Doctor Strange 2?

After Doctor Strange 2 was released, many fans claimed that the red flash that Feige referenced could have signified that Wanda saved herself at the last second, meaning that she didn't actually die.

Since the recent Timeline book did confirm her death, however, it is possible that the red flash was a physical representation of the destruction of her spirit and powers. After all, her powers are the same shade of red as the flash of light was.

It is also possible that the flash was one last attempt from Wanda to save herself, but because the Darkhold Castle was so large and held so much power, she wasn't able to hold it off and it did in fact kill her.

Even though Olsen's character is now confirmed to be dead, that doesn't mean that she can't return in the future. The MCU is currently exploring the Multiverse to great lengths, and as seen on multiple occasions, Variants of characters can be present at any time in any project.

Therefore, a Variant of Wanda could make a return at some point in the future if Kevin Feige and Elizabeth Olsen agree to bring her back, and Olsen even had ideas at one point about being included in an MCU X-Men project.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+.