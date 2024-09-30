Disney Confirms Doctor Strange & Scarlet Witch's Next Team-Up

Fans will finally get the opportunity to see Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch together again thanks to a new show at Disney.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch have not shared the screen that often in the MCU, but they did team up in Avengers: Endgame to fight Thanos in the wastelands of what was once Avengers Compound.

They were also both extremely prominent characters in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but on different sides, as the Scarlet Witch served as the primary antagonist of that film.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch's Next Team-Up Confirmed

Disney recently confirmed that Doctor Strange will be headlining a new stage show at Disneyland Paris where he will be fighting off a mysterious power.

However, it was also confirmed that he will be joined by none other than the Scarlet Witch, who will be making her first-ever appearance at Disneyland Paris.

Disney

As shared in an Instagram post by @nerd_talks_show, a piece of concept art was revealed alongside the announcement, which showcases Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch (whose fingers appear to still be impacted from the Darkhold) back-to-back with Doctor Strange, who has a portal opened up in front of him.

The show, which is titled Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics, will be featured in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris beginning on November 23 and will take place every night after dark until March 29, 2025.

It is unclear who or what the mysterious occult power is that will be opposing Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch, but fans will likely know more as the premiere date for the stage show approaches.

Will Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange Ever Be Seen Together on the Big Screen Again?

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anything is on the table. Fans have learned to never count out a surprise appearance from any character, no matter the situation, and the Scarlet Witch is no different.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was revealed that Doctor Strange was still alive and well (except for having a third eye in the middle of his head).

Unfortunately, the Scarlet Witch's fate wasn't so promising or concrete. Fans will remember the Darkhold Castle on Mount Wundagore crumbling and falling on top of Wanda near the end of the movie with a flash of red light likely signifying that she had perished.

However, as mentioned, she could always make a return, especially with the Multiverse in play, and many fans have still been wondering if she is really dead in Disney+'s latest Marvel series, Agatha All Along.

Elizabeth Olsen has gone on record stating that she "[thinks she'll] be back" at some point:

"I don’t know ever how to answer these questions, except I don’t… I think I’ll be back..."

It is also important to note that MCU producer Jac Schaeffer recently talked about how she is "hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie" to be announced sometime soon, so fans shouldn't be so quick to rule out the return of the character:

"I mean, I’m just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie, right? We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that’s a thing that happens."

No matter what happens, Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will keep the friendly bond between the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange alive for the time being, and fans will be able to see the two characters again in that stage show from November 23 until March 29, 2025.

All MCU projects featuring Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch are available to stream on Disney+.