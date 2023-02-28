Avengers Endgame: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Deleted Doctor Strange Scene

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame involving her Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Despite being absent for the majority of Avengers: Endgame, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff more than made her mark by almost single-handedly taking down Thanos.

There were plans to highlight her character even more alongside one of her Phase 4 MCU enemies.

However, that particular scene ended up on the Russo Brothers' cutting room floor, but has been finally revealed.

Elizabeth Olsen Explains Her Cut Endgame Scene

A video of Elizabeth Olsen breaking down on-set photos includes the Marvel actress explaining a cut scene from Avengers: Endgame that involved her and Doctor Strange.

Marvel

Olsen explains that they "were doing additional photography" for the 2019 film and that it was actually her and Benedict Cumberbatch's "first time working together:"

"That's um, I don't even know if that was in the movie. But that's Benedict and I the first time on-set together in the MCU when we were doing additional photography for 'Endgame'. And they had just added a piece where [Doctor Strange] threw a fireball or something and then I threw a fireball or something. I don't even know if it's in it. But that was our first time working together."

Of course, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch would reunite in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as enemies instead of allies.

The next photo happens to be of one of Wanda's most traumatic moments from Avengers: Infinity War.

However, despite Thanos' Josh Brolin pretending to kill Paul Bettany's Vision, no one would know it from Olsen's expression.

Marvel

According to the WandaVision actress, the Russo Brothers posted the photo and the "day was filled with lots of tears;" however, she doesn't know what she's "doing there:"

"I feel like the Russo Brothers released that photo. You guys, I don't know, we do a lot of - this day was filled with lots of tears and improvising Vision's death. And, I'd think we'd finish my coverage and I was relieved and I was - I don't know what I'm doing there."

One possibility she theorized was that she could've been "an off-camera eye line" for Bettany, but she also noted that it's "very funny working on these sets, even in the sad moments:"

"I don't know if I'm an off-camera eye line for him and I didn't care? I have no idea why I'm smiling. But just look at Brolin and his get up. It's very funny working on these sets, even in the sad moments."

Should Marvel Have Kept the Endgame Scene?

Knowing now what the MCU would hold for Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, it's fascinating to learn when the two stars first worked together, even though it didn't end up in the film.

In hindsight, it would've been great for the scene to remain considering what was to come in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

A shot of the two working together probably would've been referenced in the 2022 film and added another layer to their fractured relationship.

Since MCU films, and especially Avengers films, are such massive, star-powered productions, getting a peek behind-the-scenes is always intriguing, especially when one of the film's stars can provide commentary.

Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are both available to stream on Disney+.