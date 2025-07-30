House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Bring Back 7 Key Targaryens (Confirmed)

The Game of Thrones universe will continue when House of the Dragon returns for Season 3, and fans can look forward to the return of several Targaryen family members. HBO's prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the royal Targaryen dynasty during a period of civil war as the family divides itself into the Greens and Blacks to fight for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon has built out an ensemble of beloved cast members to play the new members of the Targaryen dynasty, who have become fan favorites over two seasons. With the third season of House of the Dragon currently in production, the return of several actors has been confirmed via table reads and casting announcements. Fans can expect to see these members of the silver-haired family return.

House of the Dragon Season 3's Confirmed Targaryen Cast Members

Daemon Targaryen

HBO

Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has been a wild card throughout House of the Dragon. Struggling with always being adjacent to the throne, Daemon has often channelled his frustration into battle, becoming a force to be reckoned with atop his dragon, Caraxes.

After abandoning his wife, Rhaenyra, for much of Season 2, Daemon re-swore his fealty to her in the finale, and the duo prepared to lead their gathered army to war. Season 3 likely has plenty more action in store for Daemon and might finally hold the battle between the Targaryen Prince and his nephew, Aemond, that has been simmering for two seasons.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO

The true heir to King Viserys and the leader of the Blacks, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) had the throne stolen from under her by her half-brother, and has since fought tooth and nail to become the first woman to sit the Iron Throne. After spending much of Season 2 gathering sworn swords, Rhaenyra will finally be able to lead her army against the Greens in Season 3, which will determine whether she succeeds or fails to capture her birthright.

Emma D'Arcy shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that this position of power is new for Rhaenyra as it's the first time she's politically superior and has "a really new set of conditions." The actor added that they wanted to test "how unsympathetic [Rhaenyra] can be" particularly as the character leans into the fanaticism of her name:

"I think the thing that we saw towards the end of the second series is a person who for the first time had to make a really distinct choice about her own destiny…And I think that's where we see her suddenly lean towards her faith, the sort of historical legacy of her family, and there's something kind of fanatical about her behavior as she sort of takes up her own name."

Rhaena Targaryen

HBO

Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) is the younger daughter of Daemon and his first wife, Laena Velaryon. Rhaena's series-long struggle has been the lack of a dragon, as the egg she was gifted never hatched. However, by the end of Season 2, Rhaena had come upon a wild dragon, hinting that she may join her Targaryen family in the skies in Season 3.

Aegon Targaryen

HBO

The eldest son of King Viserys, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), reluctantly took the throne after his mother, Alicent Hightower, mistook Viserys' last words as endorsement that Aegon should supersede his sister, Rhaenyra. Despite having no desire to rule, Aegon has led the Greens against Rhaenyra's Blacks, eventually being brutally injured during the battle at Rook's Rest.

The King has since spent much of Season 2 recovering as his family members rule in his stead. Toward the end of Season 2, it was suggested that Aegon be smuggled out of Westeros to hide in Braavos until the war ends, which may hint at his fate in House of the Dragon Season 3.

Helaena Targaryen

HBO

Aegon II's sister, wife, and Alicent's daughter, Helaena (Phia Saban), has been afflicted with prophetic visions her entire life. After experiencing the brutal death of her child in Season 2, Helaena was grief-stricken for much of the season. She refused to join the war on the back of her dragon, Dreamfyre, but gave Aemond a chilling vision in Season 2 that he would die in the war.

As it stands now, Helaena is unhappy but remains at King's Landing with her mother and remaining child, Jaehaera. Whether they will survive the war that comes to the Red Keep is the central question for Helaena going into Season 3.

Aemond Targaryan

HBO

The brother of King Aegon II, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) shares many similarities with his uncle Daemon. He desires what his brother has and has channelled his untenable desires into battle. Aemond got a taste of power in Season 2 after he became Prince Regent following Aegon's injuries, but he experienced a shocking revelation in the finale after his sister, Helaena, shared a vision of his death.

Mitchell shared with Polgyon that he believes this new information from Helaena will make Aemond "evolve again" but that he knows the prince "can't sit still for long," and will be back in battle quickly:

"I think he’s got to sit with that information now, and sit with that realization. But as we know for Aemond, he can’t sit still for long. He’s going to be on the back of that dragon. Up to no good... I think he’s got to change again. I think similar to when he had his eye taken out as a kid, it served as this motivation to become something else entirely. And then with this new realization at the end of season 2, he’s gonna have to evolve again, or otherwise risk being broken again."

Baela Targaryen

HBO

Bethany Antonia's Baela Targaryen is the eldest daughter of Daemon and Rhaena's older sister. She is betrothed to Rhaenyra's son, Jacaerys, and is one of the key dragonriders on the Blacks' side, with her dragon Moondancer.

Baela dealt with the loss of her grandmother, Rhaenys, in Season 2, and her desire for vengeance will no doubt fuel her for the coming war in Season 3.

Bonus: Hugh Hammer

HBO

Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) was introduced as a commoner in King's Landing during Season 2, until he revealed himself to be a Targaryen bastard and appeared on Dragonstone to take up Rhaenyra's call for dragonriders. He managed to tame Vermithor and took up his bloodright as a Targaryen and one of the Blacks' dragonseed.

Hugh Hammer will have an important role as a dragonrider in the war for King's Landing, but where he will sit among the Targaryens after the war ends is another question.

Bonus: Ulf the White

HBO

Tom Bennett debuted in House of the Dragon Season 2 as Ulf, another of the dragonseed. He claims to be Daemon and Viserys' bastard brother, and while unverified, he was successful in claiming Silverwing as his dragon. In his short time with the Blacks, Ulf manages to annoy them with his ignorance but gets away with his insensitivity due to their need for dragonriders in the war.

In George R.R. Martin's novel, Ulf becomes a loyal dragonrider for the Blacks, but struggles with his placement after the war, which may be explored depending on how far into the events of Fire & Blood Season 3 of House of the Dragon gets.

Bonus: Daeron Targaryen

Daeron Targaryen is a character who has only been mentioned thus far in House of the Dragon. The fourth child of Alicent and King Viserys, Daeron has been living in Oldtown as a ward of his great-uncle, but fans will seemingly finally meet the young Targaryen in Season 3 of House of the Dragon.

In Fire & Blood, Daeron is the rider of a dragon named Tessarion and takes part in several key battles as a dragonrider for the Greens. The Dance of Dragons involves as many dragonriders as the Greens and Blacks can gather, and Daeron's inclusion will likely be vital for Aegon's side to have a chance.