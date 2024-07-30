Vermithor's 'Bronze Fury' Nickname Meaning Explained In House of the Dragon

Vermithor is also known as the Bronze Fury in House of the Dragon, leaving many to wonder why he sports that nickname in-universe.

House of the Dragon introduced Vermithor in Season 1 when Daemon went down to the Dragonmont to sing a High Valyrian song to him.

The Bronze Fury then stayed hidden under the grounds of Dragonstone until he was called by Rhaenyra and eventually claimed by Hugh Hammer in Season 2, Episode 7.

Why is Vermithor Called the Bronze Fury?

HBO

A lot of people and dragons have nicknames in the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon universe.

For example, the most notable is the dragon Balerion, who was also known as the Black Dread due to his massive size and ruthlessness.

Vermithor's nickname as the Bronze Fury is similar to Balerion's, in that the name comes from the color of the dragon's scales and his ferocity.

It was difficult to see in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, but Vermithor's scales look just like pure bronze, hence the Bronze part of his nickname.

However, fans did get to see the Fury side of Vermithor's nickname when he unleashed pure chaos on anything and anyone in sight.

By the end of the Sowing of the Seeds, Vermithor had killed nearly every Targaryen bastard who had come to try to claim a dragon, either by eating them, burning them, or a combination of both.

So, due to the bronze color of his scales and the pure terror he can unleash at any moment, Vermithor is commonly known as the Bronze Fury.

How Will Vermithor Help Team Black?

As Rhaenyra mentioned in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, Vermithor is the second-largest dragon in Westeros behind Vhagar.

However, she also mentioned that he could be the most formidable, which will definitely help Team Black.

Without getting into any spoilers from the book, fans can expect to see Vermithor in action sometime soon. It is possible that his fury will be teased in the Season 2 finale, but viewers likely won't get to see him at his most powerful until Season 3 rolls around.

Of course, since this takes place in the Game of Thrones universe, there will be all kinds of unexpected twists and turns in the future regarding Vermithor and Hugh Hammer, but, for the time being, fans should enjoy seeing the Bronze Fury on-screen.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and the Season 2 finale will air on HBO and Max on Sunday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

