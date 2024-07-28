Here's Why Hugh Hammer Betrays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

After Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen recruits some major characters such as Hugh Hammer to her side in Fire & Blood (House of the Dragon's source material), she is ultimately betrayed.

As of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, Rhaenyra knows she and the other Blacks have their backs up against the wall, especially after the major defeat they suffered at the Battle at Rook's Rest.

In hopes of replenishing their forces and growing stronger than ever, Rhaenyra and her son, Jacaerys, planned on calling on all people of Valyrian blood to come to Dragonstone to try and claim a dragon.

In Fire & Blood, her efforts are successful, but they eventually come back to bite her.

Why Do Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White Betray Rhaenyra?

HBO

In Fire & Blood, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White are two dragonseeds (people with Valyrian blood) who answer Jacaerys' call and come to Dragonstone.

When they arrive, they attempt to bond with and claim dragons, both succeeding. Hugh Hammer claims Vermithor, the second-largest living dragon in Westeros, while Ulf the White claimed Silverwing (another dragon known for its large size).

In the book, this undoubtedly gave Rhaenyra and the Blacks the advantage over the Greens, and the Blacks showed this during the Battle of the Gullet and the Fall of King's Landing.

However, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White were not pleased with the way they were treated by Rhaenyra.

When the Sowing of the Seeds happened, anyone who successfully claimed a dragon was promised knighthood and land among a few other smaller rewards.

In Ulf's case, Daemon suggested to Rhaenyra that Ulf be married to Lord Stokeworth's daughter, which would put Ulf in a rather powerful position in the Crownlands. However, Rhaenyra declined Daemon's request.

Daemon then suggested that Ulf be given Storm's End, the castle which the Baratheons are in control of. Rhaenyra denied Ulf that prize as well.

Likewise, Daemon asked Rhaenyra to give Hugh Hammer Casterly Rock, the castle best known for belonging to House Lannister. The same as she did with Ulf, Rhaenyra denied.

Rhaenyra ultimately granted some land on Driftmark to both Ulf and Hugh. However, seeing that as a bit of a spit in the face, Hugh and Ulf decided to betray Rhaenyra at the First Battle of Tumbleton, becoming known from then on as the Two Betrayers.

How Do Hugh and Ulf Betray Rhaenyra?

At the First Battle of Tumbleton, Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White ultimately betray Rhaenyra by turning on the town and setting it ablaze.

Rhaenyra initially sent Hugh and Ulf to Tumbleton to defend it from Lord Ormund Hightower and a force of Green soldiers since they had the two largest dragons on the Blacks' side, Vermithor and Silverwing.

In response to their betrayal, Prince Daeron Targaryen (Viserys and Alicent's youngest son) named Ulf as Lord of Bitterbridge, but Ulf became greedy once again and said that he desired Highgarden.

Hugh also continued his greed, telling Daeron that he aspired to be King of Westeros. He even forged his crown and tried to wear it around, but he was rejected.

In response to their treachery, Ulf and Hugh were both killed by the order of Daeron Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

Here's Why Daemon Sings to the Dragon In 'House of the Dragon'

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

House of the Dragon’s Balerion Explained: Who Rode Him and What Happened To Him?

House of the Dragon Star Sam C. Wilson Talks Aegon's 1st Kill, Dog Trickery & More (Exclusive)