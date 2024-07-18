Here's Why Daemon Sings to the Dragon In 'House of the Dragon'

The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon finally revealed the dragon known as Vermithor on-screen, but the scene also featured Daemon Targaryen singing to him.

Many different dragons have already been established in House of the Dragon, but Vermithor (the second-largest and second-oldest dragon in all of Westeros) has not really made an impact as of the halfway point of Season 2.

As of writing, Vermithor does not have a rider and Daemon is currently bonded with his own dragon, Caraxes, but the two still crossed paths in Season 1.

Why Daemon Sang to Vermithor

In Season 1, Episode 10, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen visited the Dragonmont on Dragonstone.

The Dragonmont is a volcano on Dragonstone that acts as a lair for dragons, most of which are unclaimed. However, it is the same place that Syrax stayed and where she laid her eggs that Daemon retrieved in Season 1.

In the scene featuring Daemon, he walks into the depths of the Dragonmont and visits Vermithor, an incredibly large and old dragon, second to only Vhagar in both cases.

When he comes face to face with the beast, he mysteriously sings a song in High Valyrian. This song was not heard in either House of the Dragon or Game of Thrones, and there have been no other on-screen cases of characters singing to dragons, making fans wonder why Daemon would do such a thing.

It is important to remember that Vermithor, who is also known as The Bronze Fury, is currently riderless, and has been for quite some time. His last rider was Jaehaerys Targaryen, who was the king before Viserys and ruled for 55 years, longer than any other king in modern Westeros' history.

Jaehaerys died in 103 AC (after Aegon's Conquest), so, considering House of the Dragon takes place roughly around 129 AC, it has been 26 years since he passed away, meaning that Vermithor has been riderless and isolated from human interaction for that same amount of time.

So, Daemon's singing was likely a way for him to try and ease Vermithor back into society. Since it had been so many years since he had been around humans, the song (especially since it was in High Valyrian) was Daemon's way of making the dragon feel more comfortable.

However, in the bigger picture, Daemon is most definitely trying to prepare Vermithor to bond with another rider sometime soon. The Blacks will need all the help they can get in their war against the Greens, and, considering Vermithor is the second-largest dragon in the realm, Daemon knows they need him.

When Daemon first confronts Vermithor, the dragon roars fire into the air of the Dragonmont.

However, as he continues singing, the two seem to grow mutually comfortable with one another as they eventually stare into each other's eyes calmly.

What Was Daemon's Song About?

Most House of the Dragon fans likely aren't fluent in High Valyrian, so it is rather difficult to know exactly what the song Daemon sang to Vermithor is about.

However, since High Valyrian is an actual language with rules and such, the words can be translated into English.

The song's title in High Valyrian is "Hāros Bartossi," which translates to "With Three Heads." The official sigil for House Targaryen is a dragon with three heads, which most likely has something to do with the tune's title.

The full song is rather short, including four stanzas that each contain four lines, making the entire song only 16 lines.

Below are all four stanzas of the song in High Valyrian:

"Drakari pykiros

Tīkummo jemiros

Yn lantyz bartossa

Saelot vāedis Hen ñuhā elēnī:

Perzyssy vestretis

Se gēlȳn irūdaks

Ānogrose Perzyro udrȳssi

Ezīmptos laehossi

Hārossa letagon

Aōt vāedan Hae mērot gierūli:

Se hāros bartossi

Prūmȳsa sōvīli

Gevī dāerī"

When translated to English, the song as a whole seems as though it is directly addressed to Vermithor. The first stanza in particular addresses the dragon as a "winged leader," and also hints that the Blacks need Vermithor as, without him, they are only as good as "two heads" of the three that represent the Targaryens:

"Fire breather

Winged leader

But two heads

To a third sing"

The second stanza then states that some sort of "price has been paid" through "blood magic," which likely refers to how humans first controlled dragons in Old Valyria, as magic was used to, in a way, tame them:

"From my voice:

The fires have spoken

And the price has been paid

With blood magic"

The third stanza then talks about "[binding] the three" dragons, which is clearly referring to the three dragons that make up the Targaryen sigil. It then says, "To you I sing," which, once again, seems as though Daemon is directly addressing Vermithor and urging him to join the fold so that they can take down the Greens and bring the rightful Targaryen heir into power:

"With words of flame

With clear eyes

To bind the three

To you I sing"

The last stanza is the most telling, with it teasing the dragons and their riders coming together for one cause, which will ultimately lead to the destiny of House Targaryen:

"As one we gather

And with three heads

We shall fly as we were destined

Beautifully, freely"

This song is likely one that was written long ago (in-universe) when Old Valyria was still a powerhouse in the world that House of the Dragon is set in, but it can still apply to what Daemon is trying to tell Vermithor.

He is clearly priming Vermithor to be bonded with another dragonseed (read more about one of the dragonseeds here) and telling him of his importance, urging him to come out of his isolation and help the true side of House Targaryen take their rightful place in King's Landing on the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on Max.

