Fans were recently treated to Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Season 2, meaning that there are only a few more episodes left to be released until the current installment is over.

Thus far, HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 has continued the rivalry between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower and the conflict between them and their families.

There has been death, treachery, and dragon vs. dragon action, and fans can expect a lot more in the coming episodes.

House of the Dragon Season 4 Remaining Release Schedule

With the release of Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Season 2, the sophomore installment of the Game of Thrones prequel has officially hit the halfway mark.

New episodes are scheduled to be released on HBO and on Max every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is the remaining release schedule, beginning with Episode 5, which will be released on Sunday, July 14:

Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

What Will Happen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon and Beyond?

Due to the near-60-second-long teaser that was revealed for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, fans have a pretty good idea of what will occur.

Since Episode 4 was such an action-packed and war-filled episode, Episode 5 will likely take a step back and let the series breathe.

However, it is clear that Aemond and Criston Cole (along with the remaining forces from the Greens' army) will return to King's Landing. Also returning will be Aegon, whose fate is still up in the air (but it appears as though he is barely alive).

It was also revealed in the footage that the Greens will openly parade the head of Rhaenys' dragon, Meleys, through the city's streets.

Even if Aegon is not dead, someone will have to take over for him as acting king of Westeros. Those duties will pass to his eldest brother, Aemond Targaryen (who interestingly seemed to try to intentionally kill Aegon), who will be given the title of Prince Regent.

On the Black's side, Rhaenyra and the rest of the council will likely mourn the death of Rhaenys and Meleys, and there may even be a rather heartbreaking conversation between Rhaenyra and Rhaenys' husband, Corlys Velaryon.

The Episode 5 trailer also teased that Jace will, once again, be searching for allies for Rhaenyra and the Blacks. One shot included Jace sitting down at the Twins, the castle run by House Frey (fans will vividly remember House Frey from Game of Thrones and their involvement in the conflict).

After Episode 5 (without getting into any spoilers from the book), viewers will likely be treated to another major battle at some point.

There have also been multiple new characters such as Alyn and Addam Hull, Ulf the White, and Hugh Hammer introduced throughout Season 2, so the series may continue their stories before it wraps up.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on Max.

