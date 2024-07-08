Audiences are wondering what the fate of Tom Glynn-Carney's King Aegon is after those final moments in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, but the books may already confirm his status going forward.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 saw the show's storyline culminate in a big battle at Rook’s End. While the carnage on the land was brutal, it got worse as dragons got involved.

HBO

After King Aegon surprises everyone by flying in and partaking in the battle, he ends up in an airborne fight on Sunfyre against Princess Rhaenys and the Red Queen. While he survives their initial blows, a surprise attack from his own brother, Aemond, and Vhagar leads him and Sunfyre to plummet toward the ground.

At the end of the episode, it certainly look like Aegon’s time on the show is over.

[ Who Becomes King of Westeros If Aegon Targaryen Dies Now? ]

What Is the Fate of Aegon in House of the Dragon?

HBO

If the show follows the original book, Fire and Blood, then Aegon’s time on House of the Dragon is not yet done, and his fate is already revealed.

In the books, Aegon is severely crippled in that same fight against Princess Rhaenyrs. After hitting the ground, he is left with dozens of broken bones and severe burns across half of his body—including having had armor meld into his body itself.

But, he lives. However, the following year of recovery isn’t easy. Aegon spends the majority of it recuperating in bed, unable to do anything at all, and sleeping during most hours of the day.

During that timeframe, Aemond actually takes over duties as King from his brother.

As for Aegon’s dragon, Sunfyre, surprisingly, he also lives, though one of his wings is half severed from his body. In the book, the dragon is allowed to recuperate where he lays, feeding on the carnage of the battle around him for sustenance.

Aegon eventually goes on to live until he is 24, and he eventually has Rhaenyra killed by his dragon, Sunfyre. Though, before he passes, the King would go on to get crippled once again in another big battle before losing his life thanks to poison delivered by an unknown party.

Will House of the Dragon Follow Aegon's Fate in the Book?

The show has been relatively faithful in following the original book, so the odds are that Aegon’s fate in the show will follow the source material. Though, at the same time, the series has diverted before.

One big way it does so in this last episode is with Aemond actively looking to kill Aegon—which is not a thing in the book.

Not only was Aemond the one whose attack brought Aegon crashing to the ground, but he was also there on the ground, ready to ensure his death. If Criston Cole had not been there, Aemond would have almost certainly ensured the job was finished.

Due to this change in circumstance, Aemond Is also the one who kills Princess Rhaenys, whereas, in the book, Aegon does the deed.

The beginning of Season 2 of House of the Dragon has laid the groundwork for a bigger feud between Aegon and Aemond, so it's clear the creatives have some original story in mind for the characters. Fans will have to wait to see if that definitively includes a living or dead Aegon in the future.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

