Ulf the White Explained: Is He Really a Secret Targaryen?

After a character named Ulf the White told a group of men that he was a secret Targaryen in the latest episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, viewers don't know whether to believe him.

As seen in other House of the Dragon episodes, Targaryens and other prominent houses sometimes father illegitimate children known as bastards.

For example, in Season 1, the Cargyll brothers seemingly found one of Aegon II Targaryen's bastards in a fighting pit when they were looking for him.

Is Ulf the White Actually a Targaryen?

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, fans were introduced to a new character, Ulf the White, played by Tom Bennett.

During his introductory scene, Ulf is in a tavern or pub with some other commoners of Flea Bottom in King's Landing when he reveals that he is a bastard son of Baelon Targaryen.

For context, Baelon Targaryen was the father of King Viserys I Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen, meaning that Ulf would be the brother of the former king and the uncle of Aegon II and Rhaenyra Targaryen.

However, Ulf has no key Targaryen traits, such as white hair, so the people he tells in the tavern do not believe him.

In Fire & Blood (the book that House of the Dragon is based on), Ulf the White was not confirmed to be the bastard son of Baelon Targaryen, but he was still a dragonseed, meaning that he was a bastard child of someone from Valyrian descent.

So, while he may not be telling the whole truth, he is a bastard of someone from the Targaryen, Velaryon, or Celtigar house. Since the Celtigar house hasn't been featured in House of the Dragon, fans know that he has to come from either the Targaryens or Velaryons, but it is most likely that he comes from the Targaryens.

What Does Ulf Being a Dragonseed Mean?

Since Ulf the White is a dragonseed, he has the blood of the dragon. In other words, he can potentially bond with an unclaimed dragon.

Other notable dragonseeds that have already appeared in House of the Dragon Season 2 are Alyn of Hull, his brother, Addam of Hull, and Hugh Hammer.

In Fire & Blood, Jacaerys Velaryon makes a call out to all dragonseeds to come to Dragonstone and try to bond with an unclaimed dragon and join Rhaenyra's cause. If they are successful, they are promised land, wealth, and knighthood.

Ulf is one of the dragonseeds who comes and can bond with the dragon named Silverwing. It seems as though this will happen in House of the Dragon as well, especially considering each episode has introduced a new dragonseed.

This event, which is where all of the dragonseeds are called, is officially known in Fire & Blood as the Sowing of the Seeds and will likely take place sometime around Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 2.

It is important to note that Ulf does go on to play a major role in the Dance of the Dragons after he becomes a dragon rider.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

