Alicent drank a mystery drink in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, though the show never explicitly explains what it is.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

Towards the start of Episode 4, Kurt Egyiawan‘s Orwyle hands Alicent a mysterious drink. The two play it off as if it's for another party, but a later scene sees Alicent drink it herself, confirming it was for her all along.

Matthew Needham's Lord Larys even sees its empty cup further into the episode and alludes to how questionable its presence is — though he makes sure not to push too hard.

What Did Alicent Hightower Drink In Episode 4?

In House of The Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, the drink Queen Alicent drinks is Moon Tea.

Moon Tea is a remedy in the world of Westeros that is known to prevent pregnancy and initiate an abortion.

The drink was first seen in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8 when Alicent makes Dyana drink it. For those who don't remember, Dyana is a member of Aegon’s staff who he raped.

In Season 2, Alicent is the one who drinks the Moon Tea. The reasoning is to prevent any possible pregnancy from her love escapes with Ser Criston Cole.

Does Alicent Have Anything to Worry About With Cole?

In the original book, Fire and Blood, the threat of a pregnancy from Alicent and Cole is never a worry. In fact, the two never get together in the first place.

This means anything could happen when it comes to the narrative between the two of them in House of the Dragon.

However, it appears that Criston Cole may be more preoccupied with his duties as Hand of the King and partaking in big battles. He will also be wracked with guilt for how Aegon ended up after the battle of Rook’s Rest.

Fans are also interested to see if Queen Rhaenyra discovers how Cole and Alicent have been frolicking around, especially given her own history with him. Though, it’s hard to see how those planets might align.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

