Due to his ruthlessness and cunning nature, many likely won't shed a tear when Rhys Ifans' Otto Hightower eventually dies in House of the Dragon.

The Dance of the Dragons, which is the Targaryen civil war that is covered in House of the Dragon, is a brutal and bloody affair that directly leads to the deaths of many important people in Westeros.

So far, the show has already depicted some of these deaths, such as Rhaenyra Targaryen's son, Lucerys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen's second wife, Laena Velaryon, and King Aegon II Targaryen's only son, Jaehaerys II Targaryen.

What Happens to Otto Hightower?

Otto Hightower is one of those characters who many fans love to hate. Because he is so good at his job and is so intelligent, especially those who are in favor of the Blacks see Otto as someone who has to go.

So far, Otto has had a rather up-and-down arc in House of the Dragon. Starting out as the Hand of the King to Viserys Targaryen, Otto then got fired by him for trying to get him to change his heir from Rhaenyra to Aegon II.

However, Viserys eventually hired him back as Hand, a position in which he held beyond Viserys' death, thus making him Hand for the next king, Aegon II.

In Season 2, Episode 2 of House of the Dragon, fans saw Otto get fired from his duties once again, this time by Aegon II.

After Aegon hanged all of the ratcatchers in King's Landing due to the death of his son, Otto had somewhat of an outburst toward Aegon, causing the king to fire him and make Criston Cole the new Hand of the King.

Therefore, Otto tells his daughter, Alicent, that he will return to Oldtown, but she asks him to visit the Tyrells in Highgarden.

While it may seem as though this could be Otto's exit from the series, if the source material is to be followed, he will be back sooner rather than later.

How is Otto Hightower Killed?

In Fire & Blood, Otto has a pretty brutal death that takes place fairly soon in the timeline that House of the Dragon is following.

After the Hand of the King title is stripped away from him, he does not leave King's Landing, but instead stays there in the Red Keep.

Soon after, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen fly to King's Landing after Aemond and Vhagar leave the city to attack Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra finally takes King's Landing and causes the Greens to surrender.

When this happens, Otto is executed for being a traitor, and the exact cause of his death is beheaded at the order of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

How Will House of the Dragon Handle Otto's Death?

Unlike the source material, Otto Hightower will soon be off to Highgarden and/or Oldtown in House of the Dragon.

While it is possible that he could be back before Rhaenyra takes King's Landing, it is not at all likely, as it will take quite a while for him to get to either or both places.

Fans will recall Otto mentioning Daeron Targaryen in the episode, who is the youngest child of Viserys and Alicent.

Daeron has not yet been seen in House of the Dragon, but he is currently in Oldtown, so Otto leaving and reuniting with him would be a clever way to not only bring him into the fold but also to delay Otto's death.

Despite Otto not being a fan favorite, Rhys Ifans is a well-known and respected actor who brings a lot to the House of the Dragon table.

Seeing as how Rhaenyra's taking of King's Landing will either happen in the Season 2 finale or the Season 3 premiere, Otto wouldn't have a lot of time left if he were to die in the show the same way he does in the book.

Therefore, by having him go to Oldtown and Highgarden, he will likely be able to stay away from King's Landing long enough to not be there when Rhaenyra takes over the city, thus pushing his death back to a later point in the timeline.

House of the Dragon episodes are available to stream on Max and new episodes of the show are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on Max.

