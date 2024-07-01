Does Daemon Die in Harrenhal? Alys Rivers’ Prophecy Explained

Viewers may have learned a shocking revelation regarding Daemon Targaryen's death in House of the Dragon thanks to a new character named Alys Rivers, whom he met at Harrenhal. Still, many are questioning how true her prophecy is.

Throughout its first 13 episodes, House of the Dragon has featured many character deaths, including Lucerys Velaryon, King Viserys I Targaryen, Jaehaerys II Targaryen, and the Cargyll brothers.

As the Dance of the Dragons continues to unfold on-screen in Season 2 and beyond, fans will see the deaths of many other characters.

Daemon's Vision at Harrenhal

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, Daemon Targaryen takes Harrenhal from Simon Strong, capturing the largest castle in the Seven Kingdoms for Rhaenyra and the Blacks. However, while he was there, Daemon had a vision.

Seeing Milly Alcock's version of Rhaenyra sewing the head of Jaehaerys II back onto his body, Daemon was reminded of the atrocities that he played a hand in committing during the Targaryen civil war.

However, once Daemon's vision was over, he was no longer in his bed chambers but in the Godswood of Harrenhal.

Then, a mysterious woman appeared before Daemon and informed him that he would die there at Harrenhal, specifically saying, "You will die in this place," teasing that, at some point in the show, Harrenhal would be the place of his demise.

Does Daemon Die in Fire & Blood?

Many may believe that Daemon's vision was brought on by being at Harrenhal. After all, the entire castle is supposedly cursed and haunted.

While that could be true, it is also possible that the mysterious woman could have given him the vision. Known by the name Alys Rivers in Fire & Blood, Alys is supposedly some witch or dark arts practitioner. If true, she could have been the one to give Daemon this vision.

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon from the book, Fire & Blood.

However, the big question after the episode is if there is any truth behind Alys' prophecy that Daemon would die at Harrenhal.

In Fire & Blood (the book that House of the Dragon is based on), Daemon seemingly dies in a battle in the Harrenhal area but his body is never found.

Harrenhal sits on the north side of a lake called the Gods Eye, which gets its name for having an island directly in the center of the lake and giving it the appearance of a giant eye.

In Fire & Blood, Daemon leaves Harrenhal to aid Rhaenyra but then goes back to face Aemond there one final time. Instead of a sword duel on the ground, Daemon and Aemond fight in the air, along with their respective dragons, Caraxes and Vhagar.

This confrontation takes place over the north side of the Gods Eye, right outside of Harrenhal.

As the two dragons battle one another, Daemon (on Caraxes) gets the upper hand due to Caraxes' speed. Turning her around, Daemon can cut off Aemond and Vhagar, allowing Caraxes to bite Vhagar.

However, due to her size, Vhagar is too much for Caraxes to kill outright, so Vhagar rips one of Caraxes' wings off and injures her, but that doesn't stop Caraxes' bite.

Seeing Aemond still strapped into his dragon, Daemon jumps from Caraxes to Vhagar as the dragons are falling toward the water of the Gods Eye.

When Daemon reaches Aemond, he pulls Aemond's helmet off and drives his sword, Dark Sister, into Aemond's blind eye, killing him before they hit the water.

The fictional sources that tell the Targaryen history in Fire & Blood say Daemon had to have perished as well. Still, his body was never found nor recovered, so there is always a possibility that he could have survived the fall.

Who Is Alys Rivers?

In Fire & Blood, Alys Rivers (who told Daemon in House of the Dragon that he would die at Harrenhal) watches Daemon and Aemond fight above the Gods Eye.

As mentioned, Alys is thought by some to be a witch or a user of magic, and it is also rumored that she has prophetic visions. In Fire & Blood, Aemond claims that she sees these visions in storm clouds, flames, and/or pools of water.

It seems this will hold true for her in House of the Dragon, as Daemon dies in the skies above Harrenhal and the Gods Eye. However, it is important to note that Alys isn't just a minor character who prophesies Daemon's death.

If Fire & Blood continues to be followed closely, Alys will become pregnant with Aemond's child. After Aemond and the Greens retake Harrenhal from Daemon and the Blacks, Aemond kills all those living in Harrenhal except for Alys, who he takes for himself.

Of course, House of the Dragon could choose a different route for Alys, Aemond, and Daemon, especially regarding Alys' relationship with Aemond.

However, since Daemon does end up dying at Harrenhal, it seems as though his death and battle with Aemond will play out the same in the show as it does in the source material.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

