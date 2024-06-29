The return of HBO's House of the Dragon has many wondering the ages of the show's main characters in Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 1 featured nearly every major character at different points in their life as there were multiple time jumps, with one being lengthy enough to warrant multiple characters recast.

Season 2 is set to follow a much more scaled-down timeline, so fans won't have to worry about any more recasts or major time jumps, but the exact ages of the characters can still be a little confusing due to Season 1.

The Ages of Every Main Character in House of the Dragon Season 2

Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO

In House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 2, Viserys Targaryen states that his daughter, Rhaenyra, is 15 years old. After the two-year time jump to episode 3, she is 17, and then 27 after the ten-year time jump (which is also when Emma D'Arcy officially started playing the character).

After the final major time jump (which was six years), Rhaenyra ended Season 1 being 33 years old. Since Season 2 picked up right where Season 1 left off, that means Rhaenyra is still 33 years old.

Alicent Hightower

HBO

In the book that House of the Dragon is based on, Fire & Blood, Alicent is quite a bit older than Rhaenyra and the two don't share the same bond and friendship as they did in the early episodes of the show.

However, in the series, Alicent is nearly the same age as Rhaenyra, but in order for her son, Aegon II's age to line up, it would still mean that Alicent is a few years older than Rhaenyra.

So, it is safe to assume that Alicent is likely 19 or 20 years old in the Season 1 premiere.

After the time jumps, it can be inferred that Alicent is also around 37 or 38 years old in Season 2.

Otto Hightower

HBO

Otto Hightower's age is not directly referenced in House of the Dragon, but it is inferred that he was around the same age as Viserys Targaryen in Season 1.

Since his daughter is roughly 38 years old, Otto is likely in his late 50s, specifically maybe 58 or 59 in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Daemon Targaryen

HBO

Daemon Targaryen's age is also not specified at any point in House of the Dragon, but it was established that he is quite a bit older than Rhaenyra while still being younger than his brother, Viserys.

Seeing as how Viserys was roughly 55 years old when he died in Season 1, Daemon is likely around 5-7 years younger than him, meaning that he is around 48 or 50 years old in Season 2.

This would also line up with the age gap between Daemon and Rhaenyra. If Rhaenyra is 33 and Daemon is 48-50, that would put him 15-17 years older than her.

Corlys Velaryon

HBO

It may not look like it, but Corlys Velaryon is most likely the oldest main character in House of the Dragon.

In Fire & Blood, Corlys is in his early 80s when the Dance of the Dragons starts. However, the show likely aged him down a little bit, meaning that he is likely in his 70s during Season 2 of the show.

Rhaenys Targaryen

HBO

Rhaenys Targaryen was Jaehaerys I Targaryen's oldest living heir when the former king died.

She was older than Viserys when he passed away, but is not quite as old as her husband, Corlys.

So, although it has not been confirmed, Rhaenys Targaryen is likely in her late 60s or possibly even 70 years old.

Aegon II Targaryen

HBO

King Aegon II Targaryen is the oldest of both Alicent and Rhaenyra's children, but that doesn't mean that he is even out of his teens yet.

Due to when he was born and how old Rhaenyra was at that time, it is safe to assume that Aegon II is around 18 years old, but it is possible that he could be 19.

Helaena Targaryen

HBO

Helaena is just younger than her brother and husband, Aegon II, but slightly older than Aemond.

Considering Aegon II is either 18 or 19 years old, it can be inferred that Helaena is likely 17 in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Aemond Targaryen

HBO

Actor Ewan Mitchell may look a lot older, but his character, Aemond Targaryen, is only 16 years old in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Aemond is younger than both Aegon II and Helaena and around the same age as Rhaenyra's oldest son, Jacaerys Velaryon.

Jacaerys Velaryon

HBO

All three of Alicent's children that have been seen on-screen so far are older than Rhaenyra's.

Jacaerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's oldest, is also likely 16, which is technically the same age as Aemond, but is still younger than his uncle.

Joffrey Velaryon

HBO

Rhaenyra's youngest son whom she had with Laenor Velaryon (legally, but not biologically) was born in Season 1, Episode 6.

This child, whose name is Joffrey Velaryon, would have been six years old after the six-year time jump that occurred between Episodes 7 and 8, meaning that he is still either six or seven in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Baela Targaryen

HBO

Baela Targaryen is the oldest daughter of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon. She is also currently betrothed to Jacaerys Velaryon, and the two are likely the same age.

So, since Jacaerys is 16 years old in Season 2, Baela is also 16.

Rhaena Targaryen

HBO

In Fire & Blood, Baela and Rhaena are twins, but it seems as though the show has made Baela be slightly older than her sister, Rhaena.

However, the age gap between the two is not large at all, and, considering Baela is 16, it is safe to assume that Rhaena is 15 years old.

Criston Cole

HBO

Criston Cole is another character whose age has not been confirmed or even really hinted at in House of the Dragon.

However, Season 1 made it clear that he was older than Rhaenyra when the two were involved.

So, it is possible that Criston Cole was around 20 years old in the first couple of Season 1 episodes, then 22 after the two-year time jump.

This would mean that Criston would have been 32 after the 10-year jump, and then 38 after the last big jump, which was six years.

All of that math would make Criston Cole 38 years old during Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Mysaria

HBO

Mysaria's age is not specified or hinted at in either the show or the source material, so it is impossible to accurately predict how old she is.

However, actress Sonoya Mizuno (who plays Mysaria) is 37 years old, so the character is likely a little older than that.

Considering how she and Daemon were involved in Season 1, Mysaria is likely somewhere close to his age, so a safe assumption is that she is around 45 years old in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max and new episodes of Season 2 are released on HBO and on Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

