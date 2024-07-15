House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 featured nearly every major actor and character who appeared in the HBO series' sophomore season while also introducing a few new faces.

With a cast led by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon Season 2 has been filled with tension, drama, and action through the installment's first five episodes, all streaming on Max.

After Episode 4's massive dragon battle, which resulted in the death of one major character, Episode 5 took a step back to set up the remaining episodes of Season 2.

Every Main Cast Member of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO

Series lead Emma D'Arcy was featured in a prominent on-screen role in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

Following the death of Rhaenys Targaryen, D'Arcy's Rhaenyra could be seen mourning in one of the episode's opening scenes.

Throughout Episode 5, Rhaenyra met with her small council and had a rather heartfelt conversation with Baela Targaryen that ended with her instructing Baela to offer Rhaenyra's Hand of the Queen position to Baela's father, Corlys Velaryon. She also devised a plan with her son, Jacaerys, to find dragonseeds to claim dragons.

It is also evident that Rhaenyra and Daemon are still not on good terms, as she sent Ser Alfred to Harrenhal near the end of the episode to meet with Daemon and try to reason with him.

D'Arcy is best known for their roles in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

HBO

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower also returned for a few scenes in Season 2, Episode 5, where she is still in King's Landing as the Dance of the Dragons continues.

In Episode 5, Alicent learned that she had no true personal allies on Aegon II's small council. When they were trying to figure out who would rule in Aegon's stead, no one supported her idea of acting as queen.

Instead, the small council (including Criston Cole) almost unanimously elected Aemond Targaryen to become Prince Regent. This prompts Alicent to meet with Ser Criston later in the episode, causing tension between the two.

Near the end of the episode, Alicent visits her son, Aegon, who called out to her after she left him.

Cooke can be seen in Ready Player One, Bates Motel, and Sound of Metal.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

HBO

Actor Matt Smith's Prince (and King) Daemon was still at Harrenhal in Season 2, Episode 5, and his continuing hallucinations only worsened.

In a bit of a squirm-inducing scene, Daemon had a vision of himself being sexually involved with his late mother, Alyssa Targaryen, who, in the book, died when he was just three or four years old.

Episode 5 also featured Daemon trying to rebuild Harrenhal, meeting with the Blackwoods and the Brackens, and continuing to be haunted by the castle and one of its most mysterious subjects, Alys Rivers.

Smith is best known for his roles in Doctor Who, The Crown, and Morbius.

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

HBO

Tom Glynn-Carney's King Aegon II Targaryen was one of the main characters of the first half of Season 2. Still, after suffering a life-threatening injury at the hands of his brother, Aemond, the character was clinging to life in Episode 5.

Although Aegon didn't have much of an on-screen presence in Episode 5, the scenes featuring him were still extremely impactful, especially considering how his death would change the show's narrative.

However, when he was on-screen, he was covered with severe burns on half of his body.

The character only muttered one line of dialogue throughout the episode, and it was a rather sad cry for his mother, Alicent.

Glynn-Carney's notable credits include The Book of Clarence, Dunkirk, and The King.

Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen

HBO

Prince Aemond Targaryen, played by actor Ewan Mitchell, was responsible for incapacitating his brother in Season 2, Episode 4.

Because of that, Episode 5 showed him being named Prince Regent, meaning he will rule the seven kingdoms in Aegon's stead until he heals from his injuries.

If Aegon were to die, Aemond would be the next person in the line of succession and be named king of Westeros.

Aside from a couple of brief appearances, Aemond wasn't shown all that much in Episode 5. He did, however, order the ratcatchers to be cut down from around King's Landing, which is something that would undoubtedly please Otto Hightower if he were still around.

Near the end of the episode, Aemond is shown standing in front of the Iron Throne with his sister, Helaena, questioning him.

Mitchell previously appeared in Saltburn, High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

HBO

Fabien Frankel also returned to House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 as Ser Criston Cole, named Hand of the King in Episode 2.

In Episode 5, Cole admitted to still being shaken up by the Battle at Rook's Rest. Surprisingly, he did not take Alicent's side on the small council when they were electing who would take over as regent while Aegon was injured.

Cole knew what truly happened at Rook's Rest regarding Aemond and Aegon, but he kept that a secret from Alicent when the two spoke later in the episode.

Frankel can be seen in The Serpent, NYPD Blue, and Venice at Dawn.

Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower

HBO

Freddie Fox's Ser Gwayne Hightower was just introduced in House of the Dragon in Season 2, but he will play a major role in the series moving forward.

There was already a bit of tension between him and Criston Cole, largely due to Cole taking over as Hand of the King from Gwayne's father, Otto.

Gwayne was present at the Battle at Rook's Rest in Episode 4 and only appeared in a few short scenes in Episode 5.

Fox is known for his roles in The Three Musketeers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Great.

Steven Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

HBO

Lord Corlys Velaryon (played by actor Steven Toussaint) was only briefly seen in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, but the scenes he was in were rather impactful.

In the opening sequence, Corlys could be seen mourning the death of his wife, Rhaenys Targaryen.

Later in the episode, he is approached by his granddaughter, Baela Targaryen, who offers him the Hand of the Queen position as requested by Rhaenyra.

Corlys was still clearly upset about his wife's death and even offered to name Baela his heir, but she refused. Baela also told Corlys that Rhaenys died a dragonrider's death, which she claimed was something Rhaenys wanted.

Toussaint's previous major credits include Before We Die, Small Axe, and Rain Dogs.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

HBO

Actor Harry Collett reprised his role as Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5, making it clear that he was done sitting around and letting people die.

Jacaerys (also known as Jace) journeyed to the Twins to meet with the Freys without his mother's knowledge. However, his decision proved fruitful, as the Freys swore allegiance to the Blacks in exchange for protection using a dragon.

At the end of Episode 5, when Jacaerys got back to Dragonstone and met with his mother, he came up with the idea to call on lesser-known members of the Targaryen or Velaryon families to see if they could claim dragons.

Rhaenyra found this idea to at least be worth trying, setting up the sowing of the seeds, which will likely begin in Episode 6.

Collett can be seen as Tommy Stubbins in Dolittle, Ollie Hide in Casualty, and Adam in Angels Of Our Past.

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

HBO

Gayle Rankin brought Alys Rivers to life again in Season 2, Episode 5.

Residing at Harrenhal, Alys is a rather mysterious figure who reveals prophecies and claims she can hear voices through the wind.

Interestingly, after Daemon had the dream about his mother, Alys brought her up to Daemon, alluding that she may be causing his hallucinations.

Rankin can be seen in Glow, Perry Mason, and The Greatest Showman.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

HBO

Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria was only shown briefly in Season 2, Episode 5.

Now working for Rhaenyra, Mysaria used to be an information gatherer in King's Landing. However, in Season 2, she helped Daemon plan the assassination of Jaehaerys Targaryen. She then redeemed herself in Rhaenyra's eyes when she saved the queen's life when Arryk Cargyll attempted to kill her on Dragonstone.

In Episode 5, Mysaria cooked up some sort of plan with Rhaenyra involving the queen's lady-in-waiting, Elinda Massey. Elinda was seen near the end of the episode at King's Landing meeting Dyana, who was the serving girl that Aegon sexually assaulted and got pregnant in Season 1.

Mizuno has appeared in several films, including Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Kenneth Collard - Lord Forrest Frey

HBO

Kenneth Collard's Forrest Frey was seen meeting with Jacaerys Velaryon at the Twins in Season 2, Episode 5.

Jacaerys flew to the Twins on his dragon in hopes of securing an alliance with the Freys so that the Blacks could control the Twins, an extremely important castle in the Riverlands, instead of the Greens.

Forrest made it clear that they lived in fear of Vhagar, but Jacaerys convinced them that Vhagar was leagues away and that they would have one of the Black's dragons there to protect them.

Collard is best known for his roles in Cuckoo, The Regime, and Black Mirror.

Sarah Woodward - Sabitha Frey

HBO

Sarah Woodward portrayed Sabitha Frey (Forrest Frey's wife) in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

Sabitha was present at the Twins while Jacaerys was meeting with her and Forrest, and she reinforced Forrest's request for a dragon for their protection.

Jamie Kenna - Ser Alfred Broome

HBO

Jamie Kenna's Ser Alfred Broome is on Rhaenyra's small council at Dragonstone and has proven to be a bit of a thorn in her side throughout Season 2.

Ser Alfred continued to give his two cents to Rhaenyra in Episode 5, but at the end of the episode, Rhaenyra found a way to keep him close while still sending him far away.

In that scene, Rhaenyra instructed Ser Alfred to go to Harrenhal to meet with Daemon and try to reason with him.

Kenna can also be seen in Children of Men, Green Street Hooligans, and Blitz.

Bethany Antonia: Lady Baela Targaryen

HBO

Bethany Antonia reprised her role as Lady Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

Season 2 has established that Baela is a major character in the show, and Episode 5 further proved that.

In Episode 5, Baela mourns her grandmother but also shows her strength as she understands that the war must go on.

Baela also met with Jace and promised not to tell Rhaenyra that he was going to the Twins. She then met with her grandfather, Corlys, to offer him the Hand of the Queen position.

She has appeared in other shows, including Stay Close, Get Even, and Nolly.

Emeline Lambert - Princess Alyssa Targaryen

HBO

Emeline Lambert was introduced in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 as Alyssa Targaryen, the mother of Viserys I Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen.

In the source material, Alyssa died when Daemon was only three or four years old, so she did not appear in the flesh but rather in a hallucination that Daemon had at Harrenhal.

However, the scene that she was in was rather disturbing, as it included her and her son, Daemon, sexually involved with each other.

Lambert has also appeared in Django and Invasion.

Amanda Collin - Lady Jeyne Arryn

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 also introduced Lady Jeyne Arryn for the first time, and the character was played by Amanda Collin.

Lady Jeyne appeared at the Eyrie, a castle in the sky that appeared multiple times in Game of Thrones.

Lady Jeyne was shown alongside Rhaena Targaryen, who was at the Eyrie for protection.

Jeyne felt as though Rhaenyra had almost tricked her, as she stated she thought she would be receiving the protection of a dragon. However, Rhaena told her that she did not specify how big of a dragon she wanted, and since she got two baby dragons, she received an even better deal.

Collin is best known for her roles in A Horrible Woman, Splitting Up Together, and The Exception.

Ellora Torchia - Kat

HBO

Ellora Torchia's Kat is the wife of Hugh Hammer, a blacksmith in King's Landing.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Kat and Hugh try to get their daughter out of King's Landing because of her illness, but they aren't able to make it through before the gates are closed by Aemond's order.

Torchia can also be seen in In the Earth and A Real Pain.

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

HBO

Kieran Bew's Hugh Hammer was introduced earlier in Season 2 and has made sporadic appearances throughout the episodes.

So far, all fans know is that he is a blacksmith in King's Landing, but it seems he will have a larger role in the future.

Bew also has acting credits for Warrior, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and Da Vinci's Demons.

Nanna Blondell - Lady Laena Velaryon

HBO

Fans thought they saw the last of Nanna Blondell's Laena Velaryon when she died in Season 1, but the actress briefly reprised her role earlier in Season 2 and then once again in Episode 5.

In Episode 5, Laena appeared to Daemon in Harrenhal when he was having another hallucination.

Unlike her earlier appearance, though, this time she asked him if he had been taking care of their daughters.

Blondell is best known for her roles in The Inner Circle, Hassel, and Sisters in Arms.

Jordon Stevens - Elinda Massey

HBO

Jordon Stevens' Elinda Massey is Queen Rhaenyra's lady in arms and has served her faithfully throughout multiple episodes.

In Episode 5, she was sent by Rhaenyra and Mysaria to King's Landing to meet with Dyana, the serving girl from Episode 3 who also appeared in Season 1 when Aegon II sexually assaulted her.

Stevens is best known for her work in Harlots, Phantom Thread, and Call the Midwife.

Alistair Brammer - Gold Cloak

HBO

Alistair Brammer appeared as one of the Gold Cloaks in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

When Prince Regent Aemond ordered the city to be locked down and no one allowed to leave, the Gold Cloaks fulfilled that order.

However, when Elinda came to King's Landing at night, she met with Brammer's character, and he allowed her passage inside the city gates.

Brammer has also appeared in Les Misérables, Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary, and A Call to Spy.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about House of the Dragon on The Direct:

Daenerys Targaryen Family Tree: Which House of the Dragon Characters Is She Directly Related To?

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

House of the Dragon: How Many Seasons Will There Be In Total?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Spoilers from the Book Revealed