House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 included a massive cast led by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke while also bringing back a familiar face from Season 1.

Following the Battle at Rook's Rest (which occurred in Episode 4), House of the Dragon's characters had to take a step back and reassess their plans for how to move forward.

So, at the end of Episode 5, Jacaerys Velaryon and his mother, Rhaenyra Targaryen, came up with a plan to get more dragonriders, leaving fans wondering how that would play out in Season 2, Episode 6.

Every Main Cast Member of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

In Season 2, Episode 6, Emma D'Arcy's Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen was featured heavily throughout.

As mentioned, Rhaenyra and Jacaerys wanted to see if other characters who weren't full-blooded Targaryens or Velaryons could claim dragons.

Therefore, Rhaenyra was present when Ser Steffon Darklyn attempted to claim Seasmoke, the dragon that was once bonded to Laenor Velaryon.

Ser Steffon wasn't successful, leaving Rhaenyra wondering exactly how she and the Blacks could match up to the Greens without more dragonriders.

In Episode 6, Rhaenyra also showed a bit of sternness when she slapped a member of her small council.

Rhaenyra also expressed concern that Daemon had turned against her, and, at the end of the episode, even gave in to a bit of temptation by kissing Mysaria.

D'Arcy is best known for their roles in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower has had it pretty rough in the past few episodes, and her troubles only got worse in Season 2, Episode 6.

Now that Aemond Targaryen is Prince Regent, he made a bold choice in Episode 6 by taking Alicent off of his small council.

Alicent was also a victim of a riot that broke out in King's Landing when she and Helaena Targaryen went to the sept to pray. The smallfolk of the city went after the pair after Rhaenyra secretly sent them food.

In Episode 6, Alicent also learned more about her youngest son, Daeron Targaryen, from her brother, Gwayne Hightower.

It is also important to mention that Alicent is still trying to deal with her eldest son, Aegon II Targaryen, getting gravely injured in the Battle at Rook's Rest.

Cooke can be seen in Ready Player One, Bates Motel, and Sound of Metal.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

For the greater part of House of the Dragon Season 2, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has been at Harrenhal where he has been mysteriously haunted by some sort of supernatural-like force causing him to hallucinate and experience different scenarios.

This continued in Season 2, Episode 6 when he had a vision of when Viserys banished him from King's Landing in Season 1 after Viserys' son died and Daemon referred to him as "Heir for a Day."

Another scene featured Daemon comforting Viserys after the latter's wife passed away, which was a sequence fans didn't get to see in Season 1.

Daemon was also shown talking with Alys Rivers in Episode 6, and it seems as though she helped Daemon speed along the process of Lord Tully's death.

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney returned for a few brief scenes in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 with his character, Aegon II Targaryen, still bedridden due to the injuries he sustained at Rook's Rest.

In this episode, Aemond and Aegon came face-to-face with one another once again, with Aemond more or less threatening Aegon and telling him in a not-so-obvious way that he better not tell anyone what really happened during the battle.

Aegon also had a telling conversation with Larys Strong (Aegon's Master of Whisperers) in this episode, but Larys did the majority of the talking.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel's Criston Cole was not featured as prominently in Episode 6 as he has been in most other episodes.

He appeared during the small council meeting that took place near the beginning of the episode but was then commanded by Aemond to begin traveling toward Harrenhal.

He was then seen in the courtyard where a bit of an awkward moment took place between him and Alicent.

Frankel can be seen in The Serpent, NYPD Blue, and Venice at Dawn.

Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen

Prince Aemond Targaryen was brought to life once again in Season 2, Episode 6 by actor Ewan Mitchell.

In this episode, Aemond really made his presence felt as Prince Regent by taking his mother off of the small council and beginning conversations with the Triarchy regarding Corlys Velaryon's fleet in the Gullet.

He also ordered many of the Green forces to march toward Harrenhal and commanded Larys Strong to get in touch with Otto Hightower about returning to King's Landing to be reappointed as Hand of the King.

He also laid the seeds for an eventual fight between himself and Daemon.

Mitchell previously appeared in Saltburn, High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Steven Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

In Season 2, Episode 5, Rhaenyra Targaryen officially offered her Hand of the Queen position to Corlys Velaryon after his wife, Rhaenys, was killed at Rook's Rest.

After a bit of hesitation, Corlys made his loyalties known in Episode 6 by accepting the position, sitting directly by Rhaenyra's right side on her small council.

However, Corlys also met with Alyn Hull (who was revealed to be Corlys' bastard son) once again in this episode, telling him that he wanted him to be his best mate out on the waters.

Toussaint's previous major credits include Before We Die, Small Axe, and Rain Dogs.

Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower

The character of Gwayne Hightower made yet another appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 when he showed up in the courtyard of the Red Keep after Aemond ordered a majority of the Green forces to begin marching on Harrenhal.

In that scene, Gwayne talks with Alicent about their father, Otto, and also explains to her what her youngest son, Daeron (who is currently in Oldtown), is like.

Fox is known for his roles in The Three Musketeers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Great.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

Throughout the past few episodes, Mysaria has grown increasingly closer to Rhaenyra in more ways than one.

It was revealed in Episode 6 that the plan she and Rhaenyra devised in Episode 5 was to get the commoners of King's Landing to grow restless and upset with the way they were being treated so that when Rhaenyra sent them food, they would express their love for her.

Mysaria also counseled Rhaenyra at multiple points throughout the episode, but the biggest moment between the two came when they shared a kiss at the end of the episode.

Mizuno has appeared in several films, including Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

Gayle Rankin continues to play the mysterious character of Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon.

Residing at Harrenhal, Alys is seemingly some sort of witch or sorceress who may be behind Daemon's dreams/hallucinations.

However, she gives Daemon a bit of advice when the latter threatens to leave Harrnehal, and it ends up paying off when Lord Tully is announced dead and it is then revealed Alys may have had a hand in it.

Rankin can be seen in Glow, Perry Mason, and The Greatest Showman.

Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong

The character of Larys Strong is played by actor Matthew Needham, and the character is as cunning as ever in Episode 6.

After being rather embarrassed by Aemond at a small council meeting, Larys proved his allegiance to Aegon by talking to the bedridden king about his own experiences with a disability.

In short, Larys told Aegon that people will likely underestimate him and pity him, which can be something he can take advantage of.

Phoebe Campbell - Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell's Rhaena Targaryen may not ride a dragon like her sister, Baela, but she was given the extremely important task of not only accompanying three of Rhaenyra's children to safety but also carrying two dragons and four dragon eggs with them.

In Episode 6, it was revealed that Rhaena and the children would be leaving the Vale and Westeros altogether as the plan was for them to board a ship called the Gay Abandon and sail to Pentos.

On a walk that Rhaena was on with Joffrey, the two spotted a charred section of grass with burnt sheep carcasses all around, revealing that a large, wild dragon roamed the area.

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

If one had to pick a standout character from House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, it would have to be Clinton Liberty's Addam of Hull.

Like his brother, Alyn, Addam is a bastard son of Corlys Velaryon who is rather upset that their biological father gives Alyn all the praise without even acknowledging Addam.

However, Addam's time comes in a major way at the end of the episode when Seasmoke (who was Laenor Velaryon's dragon) seeks out Addam and the two bond to each other, resulting in Addam becoming a dragonrider.

Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

Ser Steffon Darklyn went out as one of the most loyal people in all of Westeros.

Serving on Rhaenyra's kingsguard, Ser Steffon was asked by her if he would be willing to try to claim Seasmoke since he was the distant descendant of a Targaryen.

Ser Steffon considered it an honor, doing his best to bond with the beast. However, he was unsuccessful and was ultimately burned alive by the dragon.

Michelle Bonnard - Sylvi

Sylvi is played by actress Michelle Bonnard and has had a much more prominent role in Season 2 than she did in Season 1.

Earlier in the season, Sylvi was seen with Aemond Targaryen at her brothel on the Street of Silk.

However, in this episode, she actually helped the Blacks as she, in a way, got the smallfolk of King's Landing thinking that they were not being treated well by the Crown, which ultimately caused them to rebel.

Maddie Evans - Dyana

Like Sylvi, Dyana has had a bigger role in Season 2 than Season 1.

In Season 1, Dyana was the servant who was sexually insulted in the Red Keep by Aegon, and it was revealed earlier in Season 2 that she is now working as a barmaid at one of the taverns in King's Landing.

At the end of Episode 5, Rhaenyra's Lady-in-Waiting Elinda was shown entering King's Landing and talking to Dyana.

Many didn't know what was going on, but it was revealed in Episode 6 that she was planting the seeds to make the people of the city riot against the Crown.

Tom Bennett - Ulf the White

Actor Tom Bennett finally returned to House of the Dragon Season 2 as Ulf the White.

Ulf was seen in the same tavern that Sylvi and Dyana were in, and he was clearly upset about having to eat fish once again.

However, he and the rest of the people in the tavern were likely purposely served fish by Dyana so that they would start the riots.

Paddy Considine - King Viserys I Targaryen

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 featured the surprise return of Paddy Considine's King Viserys I Targaryen.

One of Daemon's hallucinations at Harrenhal featured Daemon entering the Throne Room in King's Landing and seeing Viserys sitting on the Iron Throne.

In this scene, Considine read the same lines he did early on in Season 1 when he banished Daemon from King's Landing.

However, this wasn't Considine's only scene in his return, as, in another hallucination, Viserys showed up once again, this time mourning the death of his wife, Aemma Arryn.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

