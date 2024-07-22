House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6 sees Prince Aemond give his brother, King Aegon, a significant and dark gift to the king at his bedside while he was recovering from being burned by Vhagar.

At the end of Episode 4, Aegon was burnt to a crisp and severely wounded after fighting Meleyes and Rhaenya — he also took a blast of fire from his own brother’s dragon, Vhagar. While not dead, the King is bedridden, not able to do much but sleep.

In his stead, his brother, Aemond, now serves as King while Aegon heals. However, there are some resolved tensions to figure out between the two of them.

[ Largest Game of Thrones Dragons Ranked In Size Order ]

What Did Aemond Give to Aegon in Episode 6?

Brothers Aegon and Aemond finally cross paths again in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, after the two had an unexpectedly vicious encounter two installments prior.

While Aegon spent all of Episode 5 in a comatose-like state, Episode 6 sees the King finally wake up. When he does, Aemond, who previously tried to kill his brother on the battlefield, is there to greet him.

Max

During the exchange, Aemond also gives Aegon an object. But what exactly is it?

From its appearance, it's one of the marble stones that the King and his council use while in session.

Max

As for why Aemond would give it to Aegon, it’s almost certainly the new acting King goading his brother while intimidating and threatening him — confirming that he’s the King now.

This lines up perfectly with Aemond asking Aegon what he remembers from that day. Aemond isn't sure his brother even remembers that he tried to kill Aegon on his dragon.

However, Aegon is smart enough to see his life could be forfeited if he admits to remembering anything.

Max

[ House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left? ]

Aegon and Aemond's New Rivarly

This new rivalry between Aemond and Aegon is entirely original to House of the Dragon and is not seen in the source material, Fire & Blood.

Given this new scene in Episode 6, it looks like what happened between the two brothers will continue to shape up going forward. It could end up being one of the biggest differences in the narrative between the show and books by the time all is said and done.

Once Aegon is healed, however, it’s hard to see how the truth won’t get out sooner rather than later. Aegon is only holding his tongue now since he can be easily dispatched—but once that‘s no longer an issue, he’ll want revenge against his brother.

After all, he also lost his dragon, Sunfyre, so he is probably beyond furious about everything that happened.

Sadly, with how crippled Aegon currently is, the character probably will not be back on his feet until Season 3 or later.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

HotD's Balerion Explained: Who Rode Him and What Happened To Him?

Daeneys Targaryen Family Tree: Which HotD Characters Is She Related To?

House of the Dragon: How Many Seasons Will There Be In Total?