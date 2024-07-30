The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 brought many of the show's new characters together on Dragonstone for the Sowing of the Seeds.

Led by actors Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7 gave ample screentime to more than a dozen cast members, preparing viewers for the coming finale.

After Addam of Hull claimed Seasmoke in Episode 6, the other unclaimed dragons received riders in Episode 7, finally leveling the playing field between Team Black and Team Green in terms of dragon power.

Every Main Cast Member of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7, Queen Rhaenyra was finally able to see some progress in her efforts from the past few episodes.

After she and Jacaerys Velaryon came up with a plan to get more dragonriders, she thought that it would not be possible after Ser Steffon Darklyn was burned alive trying to claim Seasmoke.

However, after meeting Addam of Hull and seeing that he pledged his loyalty to her, she made a call out to every Targaryen bastard for them to come to Dragonstone to try and claim one of the unclaimed dragons.

It seemed at first like this plan would not work, but Vermithor was eventually claimed by Hugh Hammer and Silverwing by Ulf the White.

When Aemond Targaryen figured out someone was riding a dragon over King's Landing, he flew out on Vhagar to follow the rider. Almost making it to Dragonstone, Aemond saw that Rhaenyra had a few more weapons than before, so he turned around.

D'Arcy is best known for their roles in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower had a bit of a lesser role in Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.

After being kicked off of Aemond's small council in Episode 6, she decided to journey out into the wilderness nearly alone to contemplate what she would do next.

She told her Kingsguard member, Ser Rickard, that she did not know if she intended to return to the city or not, and then waded out into the waters of a nearby lake.

Cooke can be seen in Ready Player One, Bates Motel, and Sound of Metal.

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

Played by actor Tom Glynn-Carney, Aegon II Targaryen has been bedridden since he was severely injured in the Battle at Rook's Rest by his brother, Aemond Targaryen.

Aegon's recovery is coming along, but it is a very slow process. Episode 7 revealed that his left ear is now completely gone, but he was able to at least walk around some, if only barely.

However, in his time bedridden, it seems as though Aegon has formed a rather mysterious relationship with Larys Strong, who may be able to help the king's image in the long run.

Aegon also had a telling conversation with Larys Strong (Aegon's Master of Whisperers) in this episode, but Larys did most of the talking.

Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell's Aemond Targaryen was another character who had little screentime in Episode 7 compared to the past few episodes.

Shown briefly at the beginning of the episode banishing some people to the Night's Watch, Aemond was then absent until the very end when he jumped on his dragon, Vhagar, in the middle of a small council meeting.

Aemond did this because there were reports of a dragon flying over King's Landing. When he walked outside and saw the dragon for himself, he got on Vhagar and followed.

After following the dragon to the waters just outside Dragonstone, he got a firsthand look at Rhaenyra's new army consisting of Vermithor, Silverwing, and Seasmoke.

Mitchell previously appeared in Saltburn, High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen was still at Harrenhal in Episode 7 of House of the Dragon, but he was finally able to secure an alliance with Lord Oscar Tully.

However, that alliance did come at a price. In order to show his worth, Oscar basically told Daemon that he would need to kill Willem Blackwood for committing crimes punishable by death, even if Daemon himself ordered Willem to commit those crimes.

Daemon humored Oscar by beheading Willem, a move that seemingly cemented Grover's allegiance to Rhaenyra.

Another Episode 7 scene that featured Daemon was a hallucination that he had in Harrenhal. Daemon has been having these hallucinations or dreams ever since he arrived at Harrenhal, and this specific one included Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen telling Daemon just how much of a burden being king is.

Daemon was also shown talking with Alys Rivers in Episode 6, and it seems she helped Daemon speed along the process of Lord Tully's death.

Steven Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, actor Steven Toussaint's Corlys Velaryon officially accepted Rhaenyra's offer to become Hand of the Queen.

In Episode 7, Corlys finally confronted Addam of Hull, his bastard son who claimed Seasmoke.

Corlys also told Addam's brother, Alyn, about Addam claiming Seasmoke. Instead of wanting a dragon of his own, Alyn reassured Corlys that he was a servant of the sea.

Toussaint's previous major credits include Before We Die, Small Axe, and Rain Dogs.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

Once again, Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria proved herself to be a powerful ally at the side of Rhaenyra Targaryen in Episode 7.

After Addam of Hull claimed Seasmoke, Rhaenyra wanted to find more potential dragonriders, but Mysaria was the one to suggest she make a call to Targaryen bastards in King's Landing.

Mizuno has appeared in several films, including Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Matthew Needham - Larys Strong

Larys Strong is one of those characters who largely remain under the radar but is still just as powerful as nearly everyone.

As Aegon's Master of Whisperers, Larys was told of someone claiming Seasmoke, but it was unclear whether he actually believed it or not.

Later in the episode, Larys came to visit Aegon once again, finding him on the floor and Grand Maester Orwyle trying to help him up. Larys lent his support as well, an pushed Orwyle to keep working with Aegon.

Needham is best known for his roles in Sherlock, Napoleon, and The Ritual.

Phoebe Campbell - Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell's Rhaena Targaryen has had a bit of a difficult path in House of the Dragon. After being unable to claim a dragon, Rhaenyra sent her to the Vale with Rhaenyra's sons, Joffrey, Aegon III, and Viserys II.

However, while in the Vale, Rhaena discovered that a large dragon had been roaming the area, and, in Episode 7, she finally snuck off to find it.

Campbell also starred in Midsomer Murders and Heart's Ease.

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

Episode 6 shockingly ended with Addam of Hull (played by actor Clinton Liberty) claiming Seasmoke, which eventually gave Rhaenyra the idea in Episode 7 to find more potential dragonriders.

Aside from meeting with Rhaenyra at the beginning of the episode, Addam wasn't featured much throughout the rest of it.

However, he was able to finally talk to his biological father, Corlys Velaryon, at Dragonstone, and feel as though he had some sense of worth, something that he didn't previously feel.

Liberty also appeared in Red Election and Handsome Devil.

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

Actor Kieran Bew has been in multiple episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 as Hugh Hammer, but Episode 7 was the first time he really got to shine.

It was revealed in the episode that Hugh and Kat's daughter had, unfortunately, passed away. Despite Kat asking him not to, Hugh decided to travel to Dragonstone to answer Rhaenyra's call.

After Vermithor started burning and eating nearly everyone in sight, Hugh was knocked into the Dragonmont.

However, in a moment of bravery, he stood up to Vermithor, who seemed to respect Hugh.

After Vermithor bent its neck, Hugh stuck out his hand and touched the dragon's face, thus confirming that he had just claimed the beast.

Bew can also be seen in Warrior, Da Vinci's Demons, and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Tom Bennett - Ulf the White

Tom Bennett's Ulf the White was first introduced earlier in Season 2.

After sitting around in taverns during his other appearances, Ulf was finally able to see some action in Episode 7 when he traveled to Dragonstone and successfully claimed the dragon Silverwing.

After claiming the beast, Ulf flew Silverwing around King's Landing, much to Aemond Targaryen's dismay.

Aemond jumped on his own dragon and followed Ulf back to Dragonstone, but after seeing the other dragons, he turned around.

Bennett is best known for his roles in Love & Friendship, After Life, and PhoneShop.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Actor Harry Collett brought the character of Jacaerys Velaryon to life in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7.

In the episode, Jacaerys confronted his mother about bringing bastards to Dragonstone, seemingly worried about his own ancestry, specifically bringing up his father, Harwin Strong, and speaking about being a bastard himself.

However, Rhaenyra assured him that he was her son and heir and that it did not matter what his true parentage was.

Collett can be seen as Tommy Stubbins in Dolittle, Ollie Hide in Casualty, and Adam in Angels Of Our Past.

Archie Barnes - Oscar Tully

Archie Barnes made a brief appearance as Oscar Tully earlier in Season 2, but the character's big moment came in Episode 7.

Oscar traveled with the Riverlords to Harrenhal to meet with Daemon, but Oscar didn't just roll over and let Daemon walk over him.

Instead, he stood his ground and basically told Daemon that he would only pledge his allegiance to him if he killed Willem Blackwood.

Daemon obliged, thus creating a pact between Oscar and Daemon.

Barnes is also credited for roles in The Batman, The Dig, and Patrick the Pug.

Paddy Considine - King Viserys I Targaryen

Paddy Considine's Viserys Targaryen made his epic return to House of the Dragon in Season 2, Episode 6 during one of Daemon's hallucinations.

However, he returned once again in Episode 7, this time looking the same as he did just before his death.

In the scene, Viserys tells Daemon that the crown is an unbearable burden and that it would essentially crush anyone who wore it.

Whether Daemon will heed his brother's words remains to be seen.

Considine can also be seen in Dead Man's Shoes, In America, and The World's End.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and the Season 2 finale will air on Sunday, August 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

