Here's a look at how the dragon Vermithor will die in House of the Dragon on Max when looking at its source material, Fire & Blood.

Vermithor, the old dragon of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, is the second largest and oldest mythical beast in Westeros by the time of the Dance of the Dragons.

During Season 1 of House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen visits Vermithor in his lair, singing "Hāros Bartossi" to get his attention; Vermithor initially blasts fire but calms down as they stare into each other's eyes.

How Does Vermithor Die? Death Explained

House of the Dragon

Warning - This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon.

During Fire & Blood, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon seeks additional dragonriders for his mother's (Rhaenyra) faction.

Vermithor was eventually claimed by Hugh Hammer, a blacksmith's bastard. Hugh rode Vermithor in several battles, including the Battle in the Gullet and the first battle at Tumbleton, where he betrayed Rhaenyra in favor of Aegon II Targaryen.

During the Second Battle of Tumbleton, Hugh declared himself king but was killed by Jon Roxton. Vermithor, now riderless, was attacked by two score knights, and although he killed many, he was ultimately brought down by the dragons Seasmoke and Tessarion.

He managed to kill Seasmoke, seizing Seasmoke's head and attempting to fly into the sky. However, fire damaged Vermithor's wings during the fight, and unable to support his weight, he fell and died.

When Will Vermithor Die in House of the Dragon?

In Fire & Blood, the Second Battle of Tumbleton marks a pivotal moment in the culmination of the Dance of the Dragons.

The battle results in the deaths of three dragons, including Vermithor, and takes place closer to the end of the civil war, relatively distant from the current timeline of House of the Dragon.

While the battle is large-scale, exponentially bloody, and full of human and dragon death, it doesn't necessarily change the trajectory of the war, which was (at that time) nearing its near end.

Based on the projection of House of the Dragon lasting four total seasons, the Second Battle of Tumbleton will most likely happen during the final season.

However, it's impossible to know the exact plans for how House of the Dragon will bring this battle to life, leading to Vermithor's death.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

