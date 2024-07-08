House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 brings back its massive ensemble of A-list stars in another thrilling episode.

The stakes are getting high for the Game of Thrones prequel series from Max as the Dance of the Dragons has begun. This kickstarts the much-anticipated war during the height of the Targaryen Dynasty.

While a dragon vs. dragon battle ensues, a major and tragic casualty happens that could shake the narrative to its core.

Every Main Cast Member of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy

Emma D'Arcy is back as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, who sees herself as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

Queen Rhaenyra has had much going on in House of the Dragon since the end of the show's debut season, including dealing with Lucerys' death and a botched assassination attempt.

Season 2, Episode 4 sees Queen Rhaenyra missing in action for most of the installment, but she eventually returns to Dragonstone to deal with some advisors pestering her about her whereabouts.

Queen Rhaenyra apologizes for her disappearance, telling her advisors that war is the next viable option.

D'Arcy is best known for her roles in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke reprises her role as Queen Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the King's Hand and the wife of King Viserys I Targaryen.

In Season 2, Episode 4, Queen Alicent prepares her forces for war. It is also revealed that the queen is pregnant, and she tries her best to hide it.

Queen Alicent confronts Aegon in one pivotal moment in the episode. She brutally tells him how disappointed she is in him, noting the many sacrifices that were made to put him on the throne.

Cooke can be seen in Ready Player One, Bates Motel, and Sound of Metal.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith

Matt Smith brings Prince Daemon Targaryen to life in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

Prince Daemon is still haunted by unusual dreams when he is confronted by a younger Rhaenyra about his desire to destroy her. At one point, he also sees a vision of his dead wife.

Elsewhere, Daemon meets Grover Tully's grandson, Oscar, as he pressures him to give him an army for the impending war.

Smith has over 50 credits, with roles as The Doctor in Doctor Who, Philip in The Crown, and Milo in Morbius.

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney

Tom Glynn-Carney portrays King Aegon II Targaryen, the current king sitting on the Iron Throne and the leading figure of the Green faction. Some believe that his inexperience and immaturity may cause his eventual downfall.

King Aegon II, the oldest son of King Viserys I Targaryen, is worried about Daemon's takeover of Harrenhal, but Lord Larys assures him that everything will be fine.

Glynn-Carney's notable credits include The Book of Clarence, Dunkirk, and The King.

Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell

Ewan Mitchell reprises his House of the Dragon role as Prince Aemond Targaryen.

Prince Aemond kickstarted the Dance of the Dragons after killing Lucerys at the end of Season 1. His calculating nature makes him a dangerous enemy to anyone and hard to trust.

Prince Aemond has a lot going on in the episode since it is revealed that he is secretly trading messages with Creston Cole. He also mocks Aegon during the council meeting.

Aemond unleashes his dragon, Vhagar, at the Battle of Rook's Rest, wreaking havoc that ultimately leads to Princess Rhaenys' demise.

Mitchell previously appeared in Saltburn, High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve Best

Eve Best makes a memorable appearance as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in the latest House of the Dragon episode.

Rhaenys, Corlys Velayron's wife and best known as the Queen Who Never Was, volunteers to lead the charge in the Battle of Rook's Rest alongside Meleys without knowing this is her last fight.

Armed by her bravery and determination, Rhaenys tried her best to subdue Criston Cole's troops, but it was the combined might of Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, that eventually took her life.

Best has credits in The King's Speech, Lucky Man, and Nurse Jackie.

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

Steve Toussaint

Lord Corlys Velaryon (played by Steve Toussaint) is Princess Rhaenys' husband and known as the Lord of the Tides and the Sea Snake.

Lord Corlys, one of Rhaenyra's powerful allies, heads to Dragonstone alongside Rhaenys to meet with the council to decide whether to send a dragon to Rook's Rest.

Rhaenys volunteers to be the one to ride the dragon and lead the troops to Rook's Rest. Unfortunately, this leads to Rhaenys' death, much to Corlys' dismay.

Toussaint's previous major credits include Before We Die, Small Axe, and Rain Dogs.

Sir Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong

Sir Simon Russell Beale

Sir Simon Russell Beale reprises his role as Ser Simon Strong, a loyal knight of House Strong who serves as one of Daemon's enforcers in Harrenhal.

Ser Simon appears in the episode to inform Daemon about the major events outside Harrenhal, such as Criston Cole's actions in King's Landing.

Beale has credits in The Death of Stalin, Thor: Love and Thunder, and A Dance to the Music of Time.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Harry Collett

Harry Collett plays Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen, who also owns a dragon named Vermax.

Prince Jacaerys appears in the small council as they argue about the steps to take to clash with Ser Criston Cole's forces.

Collett's most recognizable roles include playing Tommy Stubbins in Dolittle, Ollie Hide in Casualty, and Adam in Angels Of Our Past.

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

Gayle Rankin

Portraying Alys Rivers is Gayle Rankin.

Alys Rivers is a potions expert and a resident at Harrenhal whom Daemon meets after he has another weird vision.

Rankin can be seen in Glow, Perry Mason, and The Greatest Showman.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel

Fabien Frankel returns to play the fierce and tenacious Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon's latest episode.

Ser Criston Cole is the Hand of the King who uses brute force to ensure that all the troops are in line for the impending war.

[ How Does Ser Criston Cole Die in House of the Dragon? ]

Frankel can be seen in The Serpent, NYPD Blue, and Venice at Dawn.

Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong

Matthew Needham

Matthew Needham plays Lord Larys Strong (aka The Clubfoot). He is the royal court's Lord Confessor, someone who will get information no matter how difficult it is to obtain from its sources.

Lord Larys appears in the council with Prince Aegon and also speaks with Alicent about her pregnancy problems.

Fans may recognize Needham for his roles in Napoleon, The Ritual, and Sherlock.

Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower

Freddie Fox

Freddie Fox brings Ser Gwayne Hightower to life in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Ser Gwayne is Alicent Hightower's brother who joins Creston Cole's quest. He often clashes with Cole due to disagreements with plans at the Battle at Rook's Rest.

Fox is known for his roles in The Three Musketeers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Great.

Kurt Egyiawan - Grand Maester Orwyle

Kurt Egyiawan

Kurt Egyiawan appears as Grand Maester Orwyle in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4.

Grand Maester Orwyle shows up to give Queen Alicent a medicine dedicated to aborting pregnancies. He is also a member of the small council.

Egyiawan is known for his roles in Beasts of No Nation, Skyfall, and Pan.

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull

Abubakar Salim

Abubakar Salim is part of the cast of Season 2, Episode 4 as Alyn of Hull.

Alyn, Addam's brother, is a sailor in the Velaryon fleet. He also saved Lord Corlys Velaryon's life during the War for the Stepstones.

The latest episode revealed that Alyn is Corlys' son from a different woman, meaning that he is set to partake in a much more important role down the line.

Salim's notable credits include Informer, Jamestown, and Raised by Wolves.

Archie Barnes - Ser Oscar Tully

Archie Barnes

Archie Barnes joins the cast of House of the Dragon as Ser Oscar Tully, Grover's grandson whom he sent to Harrenhal to speak with Prince Daemon. He is the heir of the Riverland and the future Lord Paramount of the Riverland.

Barnes previously appeared in The Batman, The Dig, and Patrick the Pug.

Nanna Blondell - Lady Laena Velaryon

Nanna Blondell

Nanna Blondell stars as Lady Laena Velaryon, Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen's daughter and Vhagar's rider/companion.

Blondell is best known for her roles in The Inner Circle, Hassel, and Sisters in Arms.

Milly Alcock - Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock appears in a brief dream sequence as a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The opening moments of Season 2, Episode 4 feature Prince Daemon confronting the princess as she accuses him of wanting to destroy her from the start.

Alcock is set to star in James Gunn's DCU as the new Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The actress also appeared in Upright, Reckoning, and The Familiars.

Jamie Kenna - Ser Alfred Broome

Jamie Kenna

Jamie Kenna appears in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 as Ser Alfred Broome.

Ser Alfred is a pessimistic member of Queen Rhaenyra's Black Council who gets shut down by Lord Corlys after complaining over the lack of necessary action regarding the looming presence of Criston Cole's army.

Kenna is known for his roles in The Crown, His Dark Materials, Gran Turismo, and more.

Michael Elwyn - Lord Simon Staunton

Michael Elwyn

Michael Elwyn portrays Lord Simon Staunton, the Head of the House Staunton and one of Queen Rhaenyra's advisors who leads his troops at the Battle of Rook's Rest against Criston Cole's forces.

Elwyn previously appeared in The Iron Lady, Peace of Cake, and Robin Hood.

Phil Daniels - Maester Gerardys

Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels returns as Maester Gerardys, the master of the Citadel and a member of the Black Council.

Maester Gerardys informs the council that the ravens were sent to Daemon in Harrenhal for news about his progress, but they have yet to return.

Daniel's notable credits include Chicken Run, Quadrophenia, and Scum.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is streaming on Max, and new episodes debut on Max and HBO on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

