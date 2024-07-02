House of the Dragon Season 2 continued with Episode 3 on Max, including the surprise return of an actress from last season.

After King Aegon's Parent Trap-like assassination plot failed, ending not in the death of Queen Rhaenyra but Erryk and Arryk Cargyl, war is ever closer.

Rhaenyra is left to fend off her own Black Council in Episode 3, who want nothing more than to unleash their dragons upon the Greens when all Rhaenyra wants is peace.

[ House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Cast, Characters, & Actors of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Max

Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, the self-proclaimed rightful heir to the Iron Throne, prepares for war and its worst outcomes.

After surviving a botched assassination attempt that ended in the death of both Cargyll twins, Rhaenyra is left to pick up the pieces as she tries everything she can to prevent the war from escalating into a battle of dragons, ending in an inevitable bloodbath.

D'Arcy can be seen in Truth Seekers, Mothering Sunday, and Wanderlust.

Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower

Max

The Queen dowager, Olivia Cooke's Alicent Hightower, prepares for the coming conflict, still raw from Rhaenyra's perceived act of cruelty in the killing of Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Cooke had previously starred as Samantha in Ready Player One, Emma Decody in Bates Motel, and more.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Max

Matt Smith's cocky Prince Daemon Targaryen finally arrives at Harrenhal castle, kicking down its doors expecting a fight, only to easily gain a new (although decrepit) stronghold in the coming conflict.

Smith is most well known as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who but also starred in The Crown and Morbius.

Milly Alcock - Young Rhaenyra Targaryen

Max

Milly Alcock played Rhaenyra Targaryen for the first five episodes of House of the Dragon before being replaced by Emma D'Arcy after the time jump. She makes a surprising (and brief) return as a young Rhaenyra as part of a foreboding vision.

Alcock is set to star in both Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Kara Zor-El.

Phia Saban - Queen Helaena Targaryen

Max

Phia Saban plays Queen Helaena Targaryen, constantly plagued by prophetic dreams and visions. Thee could explain her eccentric and peculiar behavior.

Saban's only role before House of the Dragon was Aelfwynn in The Last Kingdom.

Phoebe Campbell - Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Max

Phoebe Campbell plays the youngest daughter of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon, Lady Rhaena Targaryen, who would have wed Lucerys Velaryon before his untimely death at the hands of Aemond Targaryen and his dragon.

Campbell has previously appeared in Midsomer Murders, The Last Dragonslayer, and Home from Home.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Max

The newest Hand of the King, Ser Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel, is preparing for war with the Blacks. He's now begrudgingly accompanied by Ser Gwayne Hightower.

Frankel has appeared in other shows, including The Serpent and An Uncandid Portrait.

Bethany Antonia - Lady Baela Targaryen

Max

Bethany Antonia plays the eldest daughter of Daemon Targaryen and Laena Velaryon, Lady Baela Targaryen. She is betrothed to Prince Jacaerys, riding Moondancer at the behest of Queen Rhaenyra.

She has appeared in other shows, including Stay Close, Get Even, and Nolly.

Jamie Kenna - Ser Alfred Broome

Max

Jamie Kenna plays a member of Queen Rhaenyra's Black Council, Ser Alfred Broome, who made the insulting suggestion to blame the ordered death of Jaehaerys on Rhaenyra's grief.

Kenna's past work includes The Crown, His Dark Materials, Gran Turismo, and more.

Phil Daniels - Maester Gerardys

Max

Phil Daniels plays an advisor and healer for Queen Rhaenyra at Dragonstone, Gerardys, and is a master of the Citadel.

Some of Daniel's previous work includes Chicken Run, Quadrophenia, and Scum.

Max Wrottesley - Ser Lorent Marbrand

Max

A member of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Queensguard, played by Max Wrottesley, Ser Lorent Marbrand attempted to help his Sworn Brother, Erryk, protect the Queen until he felled himself on his sword after killing his twin.

Wrottesley has roles in multiple films, including Open Grave, Hugo, and even a small appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon

Max

Harry Collett plays the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon, who grieved for his brother even as he returned with news of his success with Lady Arryn and Lord Stark.

The young actor has starred in Casualty and co-starred with Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle.

Luke Tittensor - Ser Arryk Cargyll

Max

Ser Arryk Cargyll, a loyal member of King Aegon II's Kingsguard, is played by Luke Tittensor. As part of a plan to kill Queen Rhaenyra, he disguised himself as his twin brother but failed, dying by his twin's blade.

Luke Tittensor has appeared in more than 300 episodes of the soap opera Emmerdale Farm, including starring in Waterloo Road and Holby City.

Elliot Tittensor - Ser Erryk Cargyll

Max

Ser Erryk Cargyll is played by Elliot Tittensor. He was formerly a member of Viserys’ Kingsguard, leaving to serve Queen Rhaenyra and her Queensguard, but fell on his sword out of guilt for killing his twin.

Elliot Tittensor's biggest role was in the long-running series Shameless, along with various appearances in other shows, including Silent Witness and Chasing Shadows.

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Max

The Queen Who Never Was and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, played by Eve Best, is the wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon. The two are growing more concerned over Daemon’s reckless ambition.

Best is known for her roles in The King's Speech, Lucky Man, and Nurse Jackie.

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Snake’ Velaryon

Max

The head of House Velaryon and Lord of the Tides, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Snake’ Velaryon, a chief ally to Rhaenyra on the Black Council and Master of Driftmark, who is seeking someone else to take the Driftwood Throne.

He has previously starred in Gassed Up, Before We Die, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria ‘The White Worm’

Max

Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria, an information broker coerced into helping Daemon's plot to assassinate Aemond but is left a prisoner until Rhaenyra frees her. However, after being freed, she helps foil Arryk Cargyll's ploy to kill Rhaenyra.

Mizuno has appeared in several films, including Ex Machina, Crazy Rich Asians, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Paul Valentine - TBA

Paul Valentine

It's currently unknown what character Paul Valentine is playing, but he is one of three men sitting alongside Ser Simon Strong at Harrenhal Castle.

Before House of Dragon, Valentine has only played in two shorts, Page One and The Dee Movie.

Graeme McKnight - Paxter Strong

Graeme McKnight

Graeme McKnight's Paxter Strong doesn'r exist in either A Song of Ice and Fire or Fire & Blood novels but appears as a member of House Strong.

He has previously starred in Dark Sense, Death Defying Acts, and Outlander.

Sir Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong

Max

Simon Russell Beale appears as Ser Simon Strong, who quickly bends the knee and declares his allegiance to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen upon Daemon's arrival at Harrenhal castle.

Beale is best known for his role as Lavrenti Beria in The Death of Stalin, but he also appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder as Dionysus.

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

Max

A healer residing at Harrenhal, Gayle Rankin's Alys Rivers appears to give Daemon Targaryen a bold and foreboding declaration.

Rankin stars in other shows like GLOW, Kindred, and Perry Mason.

Tom Bennett - Ulf

Max

Tom Bennett's Ulf made a brief appearance in the last episode as one of the commoners baring witnesses to the ratcatchers hung by order of Aegon, but he's also claimed himself to be a dragonseed.

Bennett has starred in projects such as Love & Friendship, After Life, and PhoneShop.

Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower

Max

Ser Gwayne Hightower, played by Freddie Fox, is Alicent's brother, who is none too pleased by his father, Otto, being replaced as Hand to the King by Ser Criston.

Previously, the film and stage actor had roles in The Three Musketeers, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Great.

Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

Max

Anthony Flanagan's Ser Steffon Darklyn is on the black council and commander of Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

Flanagan has previously starred in The Terror, Prisoners Wives, and Cobra.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon on The Direct:

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

House of the Dragon Season 2 Characters' Ages: How Old Is Rhaenyra, Aegon, Alicent & More Explained

Who Are Rhaenyra Targaryen's Children? Fathers & Family Tree In House of the Dragon Season 2