House of the Dragon Season 2 continues with Episode 2 this week on Max, and alongside a host of returning cast members, there are some newcomers as well.

The events of the next installment will pick up immediately after the dark ending of Episode 1, which saw Daemon enact a revenge plot against Aemond that resulted in the death of the young Prince Jaehaeyrs instead.

Now, the Greens are in mourning as Rhaenyra is blamed for the atrocity, which does no favors for the Blacks as they try to rally support.

[ House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

The Cast, Characters, and Actors of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

Max

King Aegon II Targaryen, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, is the current King utop the Iron Throne. He’s now come a bit unhinged following the beheading of his son, Jaehaeyrs.

He’s now desperate to make a move against those who committed such atrocities.

Carney can also be seen in Tolkien, Dunkirk, and The Book of Clarence.

Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen

Max

Ewan Mitchel’s Prince Aemond Targaryen was the intended target of Dameon’s hired hitman, something he quickly pieces together for himself.

Aemond has many struggles that even his massive dragon, Vhagar, can’t fix. However, he often seeks unique accompaniment from the local brothel.

Mitchell appeared in the widely popular Saltburn last year (yes, the one with that bathtub scene) and has also had roles in projects such as High Life and Trigger Point.

Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower

Max

While Olivia Cooke’s Queen Alicent Hightower was busy boning Sir Cristin Cole, Jaehaeyrs was murdered only a few rooms over.

Needless to say, Aegon’s mother is having a rough go of it, compounded by an inability to further connect with her now grieving son.

Alicent secretly still has relations with Ser Criston Cole.

Cooke’s biggest role previously was her extended time in the Bates Motel series, but fans will have also seen her in Ready Player One and Sound of Metal.

Rhys Ifans - Ser Otto Hightower

Max

Ser Otto Hightower is the hand of King Aegon, the third king he’s serviced. While he’s upset by the tragic events of Episode 1, Otto gets arguably more fed up by how Aegon, within his many temper tantrums, wants to handle the situation.

The actor previously played The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, though he did not return for No Way Home. Some other projects Ifans has started in include The King’s Man, La Cha Cha, and Berlin Station.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Max

Fabian Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole is a character the fanbase loves to hate, and rightfully so.

While he’s head of the Kingsguard, he’s also a hypocrite busy going down on Queen Alicent Hightower on a night basis—a secret Queen Helaena now knows.

Frankel’s biggest onscreen credit remains House of the Dragon, but he also starred in The Serpent.

Jefferson Hall - Ser Tyland Lannister

Max

Jefferson Hall’s Ser Tyland Lannister, who is the twin of the Lord of Casterly Rock, is the Master of Ships on King Aegon’s small council.

Hall can be seen in Oppenheimer, Tenet, and Halloween (2018).

Paul Kennedy - Lord Jasper ‘Ironrod’ Wylde

Max

Paul Kennedy’s Lord Jasper ‘Ironrod’ Wylde serves under King Aegon on the small council as the Master of Laws and head of the Wylde House.

The actor recently starred in Mandrake, a horror film from 2022 that sits at an 80% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kurt Egyiawan - Orwyle

Max

Kurt Egyiawan plays Orwyle, who works under King Aegon and the Hightowers as the archmaester of the Citadel under Maester Gaeraryds.

The actor starred in Slow Horses, Skyfall, and Beast of No Nation—as well as the 2016 FOX television series spinoff of The Exorcist.

Max

Lord Larys, ‘The Clubfoot’ Strong, is the Lord Confessor under King Aegon, an extremely slippery and manipulative player in the political scene.

He’s already started working to manipulate the King and has hinted that he knows all about Queen Alicent’s sinful romantic activities.

Needham recently had roles in Napoleon, Great Expectations, and The Ritual. The actor also had a part in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock series.

Phia Saban - Queen Helaena Targaryen

Max

Phia Saban is Queen Helaena Targaryen, daughter of Alicent Hightower and Viserys I Targaryen. She is the sister-wife of King Aegon II Targaryen—though their relationship remains all but nonexistent.

She is currently overwhelmed with grief about the beheading of her son, Jaehaerys, who she chose to give up and save Jaehaera in return.

The character also tends to show signs of prophetic sight, such as alluding to the rat problem in Episode 1.

Saban previously portrayed Aelfynn in The Last Kingdom.

Sam C. Wilson - Blood

Max

Sam C. Wilson is Blood, a Gold Cloak who helped behead young Jaehaeyrs, an action for which he seems to have little to no remorse.

Some of Wilson's previous work includes The Responder, Hannah, and Dodger.

Mark Stobbart - Cheese

Max

Alongside Blood, Mark Stobbart's Cheese, A mercenary posing as a rat catcher, was hired to kill Prince Aemond—or, at the very least, "a son for a son.".

Some of Stobbart's previous projects include The Long Shadow, The Hunt for Raoul Moat, and Teen Spirit.

Emma D'Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Max

Emma D'Arcy's Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen believes she's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, a wish her father had for her.

Now, she's been overthrown, and Daemon's shoddy assassination attempt on Aemond has put ire on Rhaenyra as she's being blamed for the atrocities against Aegon's child.

D'Arcy can also be seen in projects such as The Talent, Mothering Sunday, Foresight, and Truth Seekers.

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Max

The Queen Who Never Was, properly named Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, is played by Eve Best. While she wishes she had the crown, she serves as a loyal supporter to Rhaenyra and is married to Corlys Velayron.

Her dragon, Meleys, has a fancy nickname: the Red Queen.

Some might recognize Best from her time on The Crown, Lucky Man, or Nurse Jackie.

Elliot Tittensor - Ser Erryk Cargyll

Max

One of a pair of twins, Elliot Titenske’s Ser Erryk Cargyll, supported Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen instead of King Aegon—the opposite choice his brother made.

Titensor was previously Carl Gallagher in the original UK run of Shameless, and he also appeared in Dunkirk, Silent Witness, and True Dare Kiss.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon

Max

The loss of Lucerys weighs heavily on Harry Collett’s Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon, who was off visiting The North when he got the tragic news.

Prince Jacaerys is actually a bastard child fathered by Ser Harwin Strong and not the legitimate son the world thinks he is.

Collett can also be seen in Galavant, The Hive, Dead in a Week or Your Money Back, and Dolittle.

Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

Anthony Flanagan

Anthony Flanagan plays the loyal Lord Commander of Queen Rhaenyra’s Queenguard, Ser Steffon Darklyn.

Ser Steffon Darklyn, played in House of the Dragon by Anthony Flanagan, is the loyal Lord Commander of Queen Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

Cobra, Happy Valley, and Gentleman Jack are a handful of previous projects in which Flanagan acted.

Max Wrottesley - Ser Lorent Marbrand

Max

Sworn to House Lannister, Max Wrottesley’s Ser Lorent Marchand is another member of Queen Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

Wrottelsey has made short appearances in Hugo, Locked Up Abroad, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Phil Daniels - Maester Gerardys

Max

Phil Daniels’ Maester Gerardys serves both the Citadel and Queen Rhaenyra at Dragonstone.

Daniels is known for his roles in Quadrophenia, Scum, Chicken Run, and more.

Jamie Kenna - Ser Alfred Broome

Jamie Kenna

Jamie Kenna’s Ser Alfred Broome serves on Queen Rhaenrya’s Black Council as a household knight of House Targaryen.

The actor can also be seen in Children of Men, Stormbreaker, and Gran Turismo.

Nicholas Jones - Lord Bartimos Celtigar

Max

Serving on the Black Council, Nicholas Jones’ Lord Bartimos Celtigar is both the head of House Celtigar and Lord of Caw Isle.

Nicholas Jones’ Lord Bartimos Celtigar is the Lord of Caw Isle and also the head of House Celtigar. He also serves on the Black Council.

Jones is also seen in Pennyworth, In the Heart of the Sea, and The Worst Witch.

Michael Elywn - Lord Simon Staunton

Michael Elywn

Michael Elywn plays Lord Simon Stauton, head of House Staunton and Lord of Rook’s Rest. He is a loyal member of Queen Rhaenyra’s Black Council.

Other projects on Elywn’s resume include The Iron Lady, Piece of Cake, and Robin Hood.

James Dreyfus - Lord Gormon Massey

James Dreyfus

Yet another member of the Black Council is James Dreyfus’ Lord Gormon Massey, Lord of Stonedance and the head of House Massey.

Some of Dreyfus’ previous works include Notting Hill, The Thin Blue Line, Churchill: The Hollywood Years, and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Max

Matt Smith is Prince Daemon Targaryen, the fan-favorite reckless hot-head of the Targaryen family who is married to Queen Rhaenyra.

Daemon took it upon himself to enact revenge against the Hightowers for Lucerys’ murder, hiring Blood and Cheese to kill Aemond—or, at least, whatever closely resembled a son.

Most will know Smith as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, but he has also played roles in The Crown, Morbius, and Last Night in Soho.

Bethany Antonia - Lady Baela Targaryen

Max

Bethany Antonia’s Lady Baela Targaryen is the daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon. She and her dragon Moondancer were just sent on a special mission by Rhaenyra in an effort to protect their family further.

Antonia can also be seen in Nolly, Get Even, and Stay Close.

Michelle Bonnard - Madame Sylvi

Michelle Bonnard

Michelle Bonnard plays Madam Sylvi at the brothel, and she serves as a close chosen companion to Prince Aemond.

Some of Bonnard’s previous works include Unforgotten, Blindspot, We Hunt Together, and Doctors.

Luke Tittensor - Ser Arryk Cargyll

Max

Unlike his twin brother, Ser Arryk Cargyll (played by Luke Titensor) chose to remain loyal to King Aegon II instead of Queen Rhaenyra. He currently serves as a member of the Kingsguard.

Tittensor can be seen in Holby City, Waterloo Road, Emmerdale Farm, and Madame Bovary.

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

Max

Kieran Bew’s Hugh Hammer joins Season 2 as a local Blacksmith in King’s Landing, seeking the King’s help in paying more for him and his workers.

Fans might be familiar with Bew’s work across shows such as Warrior, Rules of the Game, and Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands.

Ellora Torchia - Kat Hammer

Ellora Torchia

Ellora Torchia plays Kat Hammer, Hugh Hammer’s supportive wife.

Torchia is also seen in In the Earth, Ali & Ava, and A Real Pain.

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull

Max

Abubakar Salim plays Alyn of Hull, a humble man who served in the Velayron fleet and is responsible for pulling Lord Corlys Velayron to safety—saving his life.

Salim also had roles in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Jamestown, Raised by Wolves, and Informer.

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

Clinton Liberty

Clinton Liberty’s Addam of Hull is Alyn’s brother, who thinks Alyn should take advantage of having saved Lord Corlys Velayron’s life.

The actor can also be seen in Red Election, Holding, Touchdown, and more.

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Snake’ Velaryon

Max

As the Lord of the Tides and one of the wealthiest men in Westeros, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Snake’ Velaryon. He’s also married to Rhaenys Targaryen and is a key ally to Rhaenyra.

Corlys is also the Lord Admiral and head of the royal fleet.

The actor has previously starred in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, In the Long Run, Before We Die, and other films.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria ‘The White Worm’

Max

Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria, aka The White Worm. She deals in secrets and is the one who is pressed into telling Daemon who he can reach out to at King’s Landing for his secret assassination mission.

While she may have once gone against the Blacks, she has no love for the Hightowers either.

CHANGE Mizuno has appeared in some highly popular films in the last decade, including Ex Machina, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Barney Fishwick - Martin Reyne

Barney Fishwick

Barney Fiskwick’s Martin Reyne is a friend of King Aegon II, who also serves to protect him.

Fishwick can also be seen in the show The Buccaneers.

Tok Stephen - Eddard Waters

Tok Stephen

Eddard Waters, played by Tok Stephen, is a bastard hedge knight serving under King Aegon II.

Stephen has previously appeared in The Larkins, Silent Witness, and Granchester.

Ralph Davis - Ser Martyn Reyne

Ralph Davis

Ralph Davis’ Ser Martyn Reyne is a close, confident and friend to King Aegon II.

Fans can also spot Davis in Rogue Heroes, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Life After Life.

Jordon Stevens - Elinda Massey

Jordon Stevens

Jordon Stevens plays Elinda Massey, the lady-in-waiting to Rhaenyra Targaryen and the daughter of Lord Gormon Massey.

Stevens has roles in projects such as Smothered, Foundation, The Ex-Wife, and Feel Good.

Scroobius Pip - Funeral Herald

Scroobius Pip

Scroobius Pip is the Herald for Jaehaerys’ funeral procession, as he leads the ceremony down the city street.

Pip can also be seen in Taboo, Debris, and The Bastard Executioner.

Claire Cogan - Victim’s Mother

Claire Cogan

Claire Cogan plays the mother of a victim on the receiving end of King Aegon II’s harsh punishments.

Cogan played Caretaker Siobhan in Sex Education.

Nicola Wright - Witness

Nicola Wright

Nicola Wright plays a local townswoman who witnesses the aftermath of a brutal punishment doled out by King Aegon II.

Wright has been in a handful of horror films in the past few years, including The Jack in the Box: Awakening, Curse of Jack Frost, and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

Jack Staddon - Guard

Jack Staddon

Jack Staddon plays a Guard in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

Staddon was recently seen in The Boys in the Boat, Slow Horses, Masters of Air, and Harlots.

Jaouhar Ben Ayed - Servant

Jaouhar Ben Ayed

Jaouhar Ben Ayed portrays a servant in House of Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

A recent notable part of Ayed’s was his time as Iyad Bel Tagi in No Man’s Land.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Spoilers from the Book Revealed

Here's Why Alicent Hates Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Family Tree Explained: Which Targaryens Have Dragons?