House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here, and with it come the return of over three dozen characters in the world of Westeros.

When Season 1 left off, Kings Landing witnessed a coup that saw Rhaenyra Targaryen’s rightful place on the throne snatched away from her by the crowning of King Aegon II.

To make matters worse, Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, was murdered by Aemond Targaryen, setting events in motion for the start of the most infamous civil war Westeros has ever seen: the Dance of Dragons.

The Cast, Characters, and Actors of House of the Dragon Season 2

Ahead is the lengthy list of talented performers in the House of the Dragon Season 2's cast who bring dozens of intricate characters to life for the Game of Thrones spinoff.

Emma D’Arcy - Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Much to the chagrin of the world, King Viserys I named his daughter, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), as the rightful heir. Now, with him gone, the fight for her legitimacy is still raging in Westeros.

Currently, Rhaenyra is not sitting on the throne as she and the Black Council reside in Dragonstone.

The beginning of Season 2 sees Rhaenyra grieving over the death of her son, Lucerys.

Rhaenyra’s dragon is named Syrax.

Some of D’Arcy’s previous roles include projects such as Foresight, Mothering Sunday, and Truth Seekers.

Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower

While Olivia Cooke’s Queen Alicent Hightower used to be Rhaenyra Targaryen's childhood friend, the two have grown apart, to put it lightly.

It was her understanding that in Viserys I Targaryen’s final moments, he voiced his desire to see Aemond ascend to the Iron Throne. This huge misunderstanding led to what will eventually be an incredibly brutal, full-out Civil War between the Blacks and Greens.

Alicent is secretly having relations with Ser Criston Cole as Season 2 picks up.

Many fans will recognize Cooke from her previous works, Ready Player One, Sound of Metal, Bates Motel, and more.

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen is everyone’s favorite hot-headed, reckless, and stubborn member of the dragon-riding family. He can also be extremely ruthless when he wants, something Daemon showed off in spades during Season 1.

While he is married to Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon grows increasingly frustrated by how his Queen is handling their dire circumstances. His bright red dragon, Craxes, is notably large, though not the biggest the family owns.

Smith is most well known as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, but he also spent plenty of time on Netflix’s The Crown and in Morbius.

Rhys Ifans - Ser Otto Hightower

Ser Otto Hightower, brought to life by the talented Rhys Ifans, has been the Hand of the King to three different Kings, a major feat.

While he’s highly experienced, that doesn’t mean his advice is not often met with great opposition and stubbornness.

Being the Hand, Otto is often scheming behind the scenes, and many times with his daughter, Alicent.

Ifans played The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the actor can also be seen in Temple, Berlin Station, and La Cha Cha.

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel is Ser Criston Cole, Commander of the Kingsguard.

Despite having made a vow of chastity, Cole not only had an affair with Rhaenyra Targaryen when she was younger, but he’s currently having a forbidden relationship with Alicent Hightower behind closed doors.

His insecurity about having broken his vows leads to his actions having drastic consequences for those around him.

While House of the Dragon is Frankel’s biggest onscreen credit to date, he can also be seen in The Serpent.

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys ‘The Sea Snake’ Velaryon

Known as both the Lord of the Tides and the Sea Snake, Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys leads House Velaryon and is one of the wealthiest men in Westeros.

He is married to Rhaenys Targaryen and is a leading ally to Rhaenayra’s ascension to the Iron Throne. He is also Lord Admiral and head of the royal fleet.

The actor previously played roles in Before We Die, Rain Dogs, and Pine Gap.

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve Best’s Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is a princess of her family’s dynasty, and she is married to Corlys Velayron.

She was once in line to inherit the throne, but she was not chosen as successor. This is where her name, ‘The Queen Who Never Was,’ comes from.

Her dragon’s name is Meleys, also known as the Red Queen.

Some might recognize Best from her time on Nurse Jackie, The King’s Speech, or Lucky Man.

Matthew Neenham's Lord Larys ‘The Clubfoot’ Strong is the royal court’s Lord Confessor, a position whose job it is to extract information from sources whenever necessary—which often includes torture.

Larys is a slippery, extremely manipulative political player in Westeros who is always whispering in everyone’s ears while watching every move in the world around him.

Needham recently appeared in Napoleon and can be seen in Great Expectations and The Ritual.

Ewan Mitchell - Prince Aemond Targaryen

Prince Aemond Targaryen, played by Ewan Mitchell, is a cold, patient, and calculating fighter. He played an integral role in kicking off the events of the Dance of Dragons after killing Lucerys in retaliation for having blinded him in one eye years before.

Aemond rides Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons and the largest ever seen in Westeros.

Mitchell briefly appeared in Saltburn last year but has also had roles in High Life, The Last Kingdom, and Trigger Point.

Tom Glynn-Carney - King Aegon II Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney is King Aegon II Targaryen, the new King atop the Iron Throne after the Green Council decided to overthrow Rhaenyra’s claim.

Aegon is inexperienced and childish, and many around him hope to easily shape his malleable actions for their own benefit.

Aegon rides the dragon Sunfyre.

The actor has also portrayed characters in The Book of Clarence, Dunkirk, and The King.

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria ‘The White Worm’

While Sonoya Mizuo’s Mysaria was once a prostitute and slave, she’s now grown her own empire of spies and informants within the walls of King’s Landing.

She deals in information, which ends up being useful to a number of parties in House of the Dragon.

Mizuno has appeared in some highly popular films in the last decade, including Ex Machina, La La Land, and Annihilation.

Jefferson Hall - Ser Tyland Lannister

Jefferson Hall’s Ser Tyland Lannister is the Master of Ships on King Aegon’s small council.

Tyland also has a twin, Jason, who is the Lord of Casterly Rock.

Hall can be seen in Tenet, Halloween (2018), and Chemistry of Death.

Phia Saban - Queen Helaena Targaryen

Queen Helaena Targaryen, portrayed by Phia Saban, is the daughter of Alicent Hightower and Viserys I Targaryen. In classic Westeros fashion, she is the sister-wife of King Aegon II Targaryen.

She has two children, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, and a dragon named Dreamfyre.

Helaena is also known for speaking cryptically on occasion, using words that almost feel prophetic in hindsight.

Saban’s other big onscreen role was as Aelfynn in The Last Kingdom.

Paul Kennedy - Lord Jasper ‘Ironrod’ Wylde

As the Master of Laws, Paul Kennedy’s Lord Jasper ‘Ironrod’ Wylde serves under King Aegon on the small council.

He is also head of the Wylde house.

Audiences can also watch Kennedy in his 2022 horror film Mandrake.

Luke Titensor - Ser Arryk Cargyll

Luke Titensor’s Ser Arryk Cargyll is one half of a pair of twins, a member of the Kingsguard who chose to continue supporting King Aegon II—despite his brother’s opposing loyalties.

The actor can also be seen in the early 2000s show Emmerdale Farm, as well as Waterloo Road and Holby City.

Elliot Titensor - Ser Erryk Cargyll

The other Cargyll twin, Elliot Titensor’s Ser Erryk Cargyll, is a loyal knight to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. He split from his brother after choosing to support the Blacks and Rhaenyra’s place on the throne.

Titensor played Carl Gallagher in the original United Kingdom run of Shameless, and he also briefly appeared in Dunkirk.

Harry Collett - Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon

Prince Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon is Rhaenyra’s firstborn son who is set to inherit the place on the throne following his mother. He is a good-natured soul who also has a dragon named Vermax.

While the world thinks that Prince Jacaerys is a legitimate son, he’s actually a bastard child fathered by Ser Harwin Strong.

Collett can also be seen in Casualty, Dolittle, and Galavant.

Bethany Antonia - Lady Baela Targaryen

The daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon, Bethany Antonia’s Lady Baela Targaryen, is married to Lord Alyn Velaryon and has a dragon named Moondancer.

She is a loyal member of the Blacks who supports Rhaenyra’s ascension on the throne.

Antonia is known for her roles in Get Even, Stay Close, Nolly, and more.

Phoebe Campbell - Lord Rhaena Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell plays Lord Rhaena Targaryen, a young member of the Targaryen house who doesn’t have her own dragon due to her previous egg not hatching as expected. The weight of not having one of her own is something she carries around wherever she goes.

Rhaena has a strained relationship with her rather, who she feels never sees her.

Some of Campbell’s previous roles include Midsomer Murders and The Last Dragonslayer.

Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

Ser Steffon Darklyn, played in House of the Dragon by Anthony Flanagan, is the loyal Lord Commander of Queen Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

Cobra, Happy Valley, and Gentleman Jack are a handful of previous projects that Flanagan has acted in.

Tom Taylor - Cregan Stark

Tom Taylor’s Cregan Stark will be a key new face for House of the Dragon’s second season and a hopeful new ally to Rhaenyra Targaryen—provided everything goes her way.

He is the current Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North.

Taylor can also be seen in Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned, Us, Close to Me, and The Bay.

Max Wrottesley - Ser Lorent Marbrand

Max Wrottesley’s Ser Lorent Marchand is a member of Queen Rhaenyra’s Queensguard.

He is also of the Noble House Marbrand of Ashemark, who are sworn to House Lannister.

The actor has also made short appearances in The Guardians of the Galaxy, Hugo, and Locked Up Abroad.

Phil Daniels - Maester Gerardys

Serving at the Citadel (a group of people who advise the leaders of the Seven Kingdoms) as its Maester, Phil Daniels Gerardys serves Queen Rhaenyra at Dragonstone.

Daniels is known for his roles in Chicken Run, Time Gentleman Please, and Endeavour.

Jamie Kenna - Ser Alfred Broome

Ser Alfred Broome, portrayed by Jamie Kenna, is a household knight of House Targaryen serving on Queen Rhaenyra’s Black Council.

Some of Kenna’s previous roles include Gran Turismo, The Crown, and His Dark Materials.

Nicholas Jones - Lord Bartimos Celtigar

Nicholas Jones’ Lord Bartimos Celtigar is the Lord of Caw Isle and also the head of House Celtigar. He also serves on the Black Council.

Jones can also be seen in Darkest Hour, In the Heart of the Sea, and Pennyworth.

Michael Elywn - Lord Simon Staunton

The Lord of Rook’s Rest, head of House Staunton, and loyal member of the Black Council, Michael Elywn, is brought to life by Lord Simon Staunton.

Other television shows on Elywn’s resume include Coronation Street, Stella, and Da Vinci’s Demons.

James Dreyfus - Lord Gormon Massey

Another member of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Black Council is portrayed by James Dreyfus, who plays Lord Gormon Massey. He is also the Lord of Stonedance and head of House Massey.

Some of Dreyfus’ previous works include The Kindred, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Mount Pleasant.

Sam C. Wilson - Blood

Sam C. Wilson’s Blood is a guard of King’s Landing’s City Watch who partners with Cheese to carry out a risky mission.

Fans can also see Wilson in Dodger, Hannah, and The Responder.

Mark Stobbart - Cheese

Mark Stobbart’s Cheese is a shady mercenary moonlighting as a rat catcher. Early in Season 2, he and Blood are hired for an important mission from Daemon Targaryen.

Recently, Stobbart appeared in The Long Shadow, and he will also show up in the upcoming project The Chelsea Cowboy.

Kurt Egyiawan - Orwyle

Kurt Egyiawan plays Orwyle, the archmaester of the Citadel under Maester Gaeraryds.

Orywle works under King Aegon and the Hightowers.

The actor starred in the 2016 FOX television series The Exorcist and also played roles in Beast of No Nation and Skyfall.

Oscar Eskinazi - Joffrey Velaryon

Oscar Eskinazi’s Joffrey Velaryon is the youngest and third son to Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon—or so the world thinks, as he is truly the bastard son of Ser Hardin Strong.

Jogfrey’s dragon is named Tyraxes.

Eskinazi’s only other screen credits include Life After Life and Military Wives.

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

Kieran Bew’s Hugh Hammer is a new face in Season 2 who is a Blacksmith in King’s Landing. Early in the season, Hammer seeks the King’s council for aid in paying him and his workers.

Fans might be familiar with Bew’s work across shows such as Warrior, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands and Da Vinci’s Demons.

Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong

Ser Simon Strong, portrayed by Simon Russell Beale, is a knight of House Strong who also serves as castellan of Harrenhal.

Marvel fans recently saw Beale as Dionysus in Thor: Love and Thunder. He’s also known for his time in The Outfit, Operation Finale, and The Death of Stalin.

Freddie Fox - Ser Grayne Hightower

Another member of the Hightower family will make their grand entrance in Season 2, with Freddie Fox’s Ser Grayne Hightower joining the fun.

Grayne is Alicent Hightower’s sister who is sent on an important mission with Fabien Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole

Recently, Fox appeared in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Before that, he graced moves such as The Three Musketeers, Victor Frankenstein, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull

If not for Abubakar Salim’s Alyn, who served in the Velayron fleet, Lord Corlys Velayron would be dead. The local resident of Hull pulled the man’s body from the sea, giving him another chance at life.

While Alyn is a humble man, Corlys feels he owes Alyn for saving his life.

Salim previously starred in Raised by Wolves and Jamestown.

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

Clinton Liberty plays Addam, the brother to Alyn, who feels that Alyn should take advantage of having saved Lord Corlys Velayron to help their family.

The actor can also be seen in Flix, Holding, and Red Election.

Amanda Collin - Jeyne Arryn

Amanda Collin’s Jeyne Arryn is a woman with many titles, though she is most often called the Maiden of the Vale.

Jeyne is also the head of House Arryn, someone who Rhaenyra hopes will choose to support her when war breaks out.

Collin recently starred in The Promised Land with Mads Mikkelsen, and she also led the Max series Raised by Wolves.

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

For Season 2, Gayle Rankin’s Alys Rivers is simply described as being a healer working under House Strong.

Most will know Rankin from either her time as Sheila the She-Wolf in GLOW or Queen Victoria in The Greatest Showman.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

