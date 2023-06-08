House of the Dragon Season 2: New Set Photo Spoils Character's Surprise Return

An unexpected character has had his surprise House of the Dragon return spoiled as Season 2 production continues.

As the world of Game of Thrones expands on HBO through new spin-offs and even a new sequel series, House of the Dragon is set to return for a second season after its popular and award-winning first run last year.

Season 2 began production in April and will continue for nine months until its wraps in December, reportedly setting the course for a 2024 return.

Laenor Velaryon Returns to House of the Dragon

According to The Daily Post, the stars of House of the Dragon have been arriving in Penmon, North Wales for the production of Season 2, with one surprising actor having been spotted on set and spoiling his unexpected comeback.

Although there was said to be a heavy security presence in the area, those present were able to spot Rhaenyra Targaryen's Emma D'Arcy, Corlys Velaryon's Steve Toussaint, and, shockingly, Laenor Velaryon's John MacMillan.

Laenor Velaryon appeared to have left the Game of Thrones spin-off in Season 1, Episode 7 as he rowed away on a boat, having faked his death. This was due to the need for him to be taken out of the picture so his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen, could instead freely wed her uncle, Daemon Targaryen.

Additionally, two newcomers to House of the Dragon were seen on set, those being Alyn and Addam of Hull, played by Abubakar Salim and Clinton Liberty respectively.

Laenor Velaryon's Season 2 Return Explained

Laenor Velaryon was last shown rowing to an unknown destination with his secret male lover Ser Qarl Correy, opening the door to a major shift of power in Westeros in favor of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. While both were supposedly aware of his survival, the plan was seemingly for him to never be seen again.

Although House of the Dragon hasn't portrayed Rhaenyra as the type to have her husband killed for political gain, the goal behind his fake death was seemingly to leave their enemies believing she would. So who knows how his return could now cause problems as the Dance of the Dragons begins in Season 2.

Within George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood book which inspired House of the Dragon, Laenor was killed by his lover, Ser Qarl, after he became enamored with a younger male soldier, with some claiming this was on behalf of Daemon Targaryen.

After the events of Season 1, many assumed Laenor's role in House of the Dragon had promptly come to an end. But now, the show has the opportunity to continue his story as part of the conflict to come, before perhaps resisting his eventual death in a way more accurate to the novel that inspires the show.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO and Max in 2024.