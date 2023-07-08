House of the Dragon Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is coming back for Season 2, here's everything we know about it so far.

The series, which takes place 200 years before the flagship show, explores the events of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, telling the tale of the years leading up to the decline of House Targaryen and a major civil war, better known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

When Will House of the Dragon Season 2 Release?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 began filming in the United Kingdom in April before moving over to Spain in May, with the season supposedly expected to continue production until around the end of the year.

According to Variety, the Season 2 production will go unaffected by Hollywood's ongoing writers' strike as all scripts were completed before production. Executive producer Ryan Condal supposedly remained on set in a strictly non-writing production with no editing, no network notes, and no writing.

Once again reported by Variety, HBO CEO Casey Bloys stated a 2024 release "is a good guess" for House of the Dragon Season 2. However, because Bloys also said the follow-up likely won't be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season, the outlet predicted the series may be back in the Summer - as supported by Deadline.

Season 1 debuted at the end of August 2022, and based on Bloys' comments, it seems very possible that Season 2 will arrive at a similar time of year.

How Many Seasons Will House of the Dragon Have?

HBO

According to Deadline, House of the Dragon Season 2 will consist of eight episodes - two shorter than Season 1 - with HBO said to be eyeing a greenlight for Season 3 to continue the tale of the Dance of Dragons.

The series' creative team was reported to be aiming for three to four seasons, while franchise creator George R. R. Martin once said in a blog post that the story will "take four full seasons of 10 episodes" to "do justice" to the saga:

“I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale. I hope that will continue to be true. It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

It appears House of the Dragon will likely run for four seasons, although the reduced episode count could see the story expand into Season 5.

Who Will Return in House of the Dragon Season 2?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 will bring back many key cast members from the first season - including one particularly unexpected return - along with some newcomers. However, one major absentee will come through Paddy Considine's King Viserys I Targaryen after his death last season.

The full list of those confirmed for Season 2 so far can be seen below:

Emma D'Arcy - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith - Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke - Queen Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans - Otto Hightower

Eve Best - Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

Graham McTavish - Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham - Larys Strong

John MacMillan - Laenor Velaryon

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull

Simon Russell Beale

Freddie Fox

Gayle Rankin

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 2?

HBO

Following the events of House of the Dragon Season 1 and the death of King Viserys I Targaryen, the world of Westeros is heading for a full-on civil war for the Iron Throne, known by most as the "Dance of the Dragons."

The freshly-married couple of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen will head to war with the newly-crowned King Aegon II.

Rhaenyra's group (the Blacks) will be backed by House Velaryon and the largest navy in Westeros, along with dozens of dragons. On the opposite end, Aegon II's Greens who control King's Landing include Alicent and Otto Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, Aemond, and Westeros' largest dragon, Vhagar.

The two sides are undoubtedly headed for a bloody civil war, that those really digging for plot details can find detailed in George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

How Can I Watch House of the Dragon Season 2?

Much like the first season of House of the Dragon, new episodes of Season 2 are expected to premiere weekly on HBO and simultaneously onto Max - the newly-rebranded Warner Bros. streaming service, formerly HBO Max.

When it came to Season 1, House of the Dragon debuted new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET, the same as Westeros predecessor Game of Thrones.

Are Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen In House of the Dragon Season 2?

Netflix/Marvel Studios

Shortly after House of the Dragon Season 1, rumors circulated across social media that Man of Steel's Henry Cavill and WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen were set to join the world of Westeros in Season 2.

Speaking on Entertainment Tonight, Olsen debunked the rumors questioning how "people think they're legitimate," and there has been no sign of her appearing on the set of the production:

“I don’t know how things, rumors like that, get started – and then people think they’re legitimate. Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced, though, which is weirder,”

Nonetheless, Olsen was clear she would be open to joining House of the Dragon if they have a story "that's worth telling:"

“I mean, sure, yeah. [I like to do] anything that’s worth telling, that’s a good story, that’s innovative, that [has] great characters.”

Cavill offered a similar sentiment in expressing how "it would be cool" to join the fantasy world but he doesn't "think there's a place for [him] in there:"

"I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don't think there's a place for me in there, though."

By all accounts, it appears neither of the superhero stars, Olsen and Cavill, will actually make their way into House of the Dragon, at least not with Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently in production and has yet to confirm an official release date.