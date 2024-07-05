House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 will officially round out the first half of the season in what will likely be a groundbreaking way.

Thus far, fans have witnessed the assassination of Prince Jaehaerys II Targaryen, the firing of Otto Hightower as Hand of the King, and Daemon’s conquering of Harrenhal.

In total, Season 2 will include only eight episodes as opposed to Season 1, which consisted of 10 episodes.

When Does Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Release?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 will be released on HBO and on the Max streaming platform on Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 4 will mark the midway point of Season 2 considering the installment will only have a total of eight episodes.

The full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 2’s five remaining episodes can be seen below, with each episode premiering at 9 p.m. ET:

Season 2, Episode 4: Sunday, July 7

Season 2, Episode 5: Sunday, July 14

Season 2, Episode 6: Sunday, July 21

Season 2, Episode 7: Sunday, July 28

Season 2, Episode 8: Sunday, August 4

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4?

Based on the teaser for Episode 4 that was revealed after the credits of Episode 3, fans are in for a wild ride.

According to the footage, there will be dragon action, lots of fighting, and potentially one of the biggest battles seen thus far in House of the Dragon.

Without revealing any book spoilers, fans can expect to see some high-stakes scenes including multiple main characters that will alter the course of not only the Dance of the Dragons but of Westeros as well.

After the events of Episode 3, many will wonder what is next for Daemon since he was given a prophecy from a brand new character, and how Rhaenyra and Alicent will move forward following their revelative conversation.

It is unclear whether Episode 4 will further explore these specific moments from Episode 3, but they will likely come back around at some point in the future.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

Does Daemon Die in Harrenhal? Alys Rivers’ Prophecy Explained

How Does Ser Criston Cole Die in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Characters' Ages: How Old Is Rhaenyra, Aegon, Alicent & More Explained