House of The Dragon Showrunner Confirms Season 3 Will Cover 4 Major Events From Books

House of the Dragon Season 3 will feature four important events from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel, according to showrunner Ryan Condal.

Many House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones fans were more than excited to see Season 2 of the Targaryen-based spin-off in the weeks and months before its release. However, as more episodes premiered, some grew frustrated with House of the Dragon's failure to faithfully adapt its source material.

The creator of Westeros and the Song of Ice and Fire world, George R.R. Martin, even made his issues with Season 2 known in a blog post that was deleted quickly after it was shared. However, the future may now be looking brighter.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Include Four Major Events

HBO

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal and some of the series' main cast members were part of a panel at the Emmy's FYC (for your consideration) Panel, where they fielded a few questions and gave insight into the status of Season 3.

As shared by GoldDerby, Condal confirmed that Season 3 will not only be larger in every way but that it will contain "four major events from the book:"

"Season 2 is huge. Season 3 is huger, in many ways. There are, by my quick count on stage, four major events from the book that we get to adapt and realize in three dimensions in this season. That’s really exciting on a scope-and-scale perspective, and I think it’s the thing the show does really well. The things that we’re building are mind-boggling."

The boss also revealed that viewers will be taken on a different journey than they are used to in one Season 3 episode that he described as "conceptual," which means it will not be "in the traditional vernacular of what [they've] laid out as the structure of a House of the Dragon episode:"

"But what I’m most excited about from a dramatic perspective is that we got to have a little fun this season, and there’s a conceptual episode, meaning that it isn’t in the traditional vernacular of what we’ve laid out as the structure of a 'House of the Dragon' episode. It’s very character-driven, and I think it’s really great and I’m really excited to see it rendered."

So, while Condal's comments were quite telling, they did not reveal any specifics about those four events. That being said, here are four significant events that occur in Fire & Blood that could take place in Season 3:

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3.

The Battle of the Gullet

HBO

It has already been confirmed that Season 3 will begin with the Battle of the Gullet. Based on how Season 2 ended, that event could occur as early as Episode 1, but it may also be pushed back to Episode 2.

No matter when it occurs, it will undoubtedly be one of the most prominent events Condal referenced. It is a battle that not only features a huge character and dragon death but also leads to the capture of another character.

Specifically, it is an important event for the Blacks and the Greens, throwing another wrench in their power struggle.

The Fall of King's Landing

HBO

Many expected that the Fall of King's Landing would end House of the Dragon Season 2, but considering it takes place after the Battle of the Gullet in Fire & Blood, it will likely be the midseason showdown of Season 3 (comparable to the Battle at Rook's Rest from Season 2).

One specific event from House of the Dragon Season 2 finale also directly sets up this sequence, meaning that it will take place sometime in Season 3.

The Fall of King's Landing will undoubtedly be the biggest House of the Dragon event featured in the entire series when it inevitably comes to pass.

To put it lightly, it will shake the entire foundation of the show and turn everything on its head. Ultimately, it will lead to more battles, betrayals, and dragons in Season 3 and beyond.

The First Battle of Tumbleton

HBO

It is possible that the First Battle of Tumbleton could be pushed back to Season 4 and replaced with another major event. Still, considering two battles take place in Tumbleton, it would make more sense to spread them out rather than have both occur in the same installment.

The battle itself is not nearly as important as the betrayal during the action. Two characters who swore allegiance to one side earlier in the show will break their vows (find out who those two characters in House of the Dragon are here) and cause cracks in a particular character's mental state that were not as prominent before this event.

Another reason the First Battle of Tumbelton will likely take place in Season 3 is Condal's comments regarding an episode being character-driven. After the Tumbleton event, it would make a lot of sense for the next episode to dive into the psyche of the betrayed character and explore their mindset for the future.

The Fall of Dragonstone

HBO

Many fans believe that the Battle Above the Gods Eye will end House of the Dragon Season 3, but considering what happens in that event and the outcome, it will likely be delayed to the beginning or middle of Season 4.

If that happens, the Fall of Dragonstone might be the closing sequence for the upcoming installment.

It would not only feature a character front and center who will be on the backburner for most of the season but will also bring a lot of uncertainty back into play. This event would prove that the Blacks and the Greens are on a more level playing field than many previously thought.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max, and Season 3 is expected to debut sometime in 2026.