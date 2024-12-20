House of the Dragon Season 3 Gets Exciting Production Update

A new production update from HBO will excite many fans waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3 to begin streaming.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set nearly 200 years before its events. Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series is in the midst of telling the story of the rise and fall of House Targaryen.

After a two-year gap Season 2 premiered in June and concluded on August 4, being met with more criticism from fans than Season 1. Yet Season 3 is still highly anticipated, with many already wanting to know what happens to Rhaenyra based on the book.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Filming Set To Start Early 2025

In an interview with Collider, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that Season 3 is set to begin filming in the first quarter of 2025, with production expected not to wrap until "deep in the fall."

Condal called the filming "utter madness," as it is a long-term schedule, but could not reveal the specific date they begin:

"2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production. We do [have a start date for production], I don't want to say it because it'll be a thing, but it's first quarter 2025."

One rumor (via Winter Is Coming) suggested filming for Season 3 will begin in March 2025, aligning with Condal's comments.

If House of the Dragon Season 3 does begin filming in March and follows a similar production timeline to Season 2, which wrapped in late September and premiered nine months later, the third season will almost certainly finish filming by fall 2025.

This would likely set its release for summer 2026, with June or July emerging as the most probable window for its debut. In the meantime, HBO plans to bridge the gap with a new Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, released in 2025.

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 3?

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale made several notable departures from Fire & Blood. The series deepened Rhaenyra and Alicent’s relationship, portraying them as close friends turned rivals, unlike the distant dynamic depicted in the book.

Jacaerys Velaryon's disdain for new dragon riders, Rhaena Targaryen’s pursuit of Sheepstealer, and Daemon Targaryen’s haunting visions were all new for the show, diverging from the source material.

Heading into Season 3, it will be interesting to see what other changes they make from Fire & Blood.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon

Based on Fire & Blood, viewers can expect major battles like the Battle of the Gullet and significant character deaths, including key figures like Jacaerys and Aemond Targaryen.

The season will also likely delve into betrayals, such as the Dragonseeds turning on Rhaenyra Targaryen, and the chaotic fallout in King's Landing, including the storming of the Dragonpit.

While House of the Dragon has deviated from its source material, the core drama of power struggles, dragon duels, and shifting loyalties remains at the forefront.

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon are streaming now on Max.