House of the Dragon Season 3 Begins Filming Major Sea Battle

The success of Game of Thrones and its spinoff series centered around the Tagaryens, House of the Dragon, are undeniable. While production has been ongoing since the start of 2024, filming has officially begun, starting with an iconic battle from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, the Battle of the Gullet!

The Game of Thrones prequel is based on Fire & Blood and tells the tale of the Targaryen dynasty during a fiery period of civil war.

House of the Dragon has made some departures from the book over its two-season run, but some epic events will be tackled in the upcoming season.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Filming Begins With Epic Battle Scene

House of the Dragon

Production on Season 3 of House of the Dragon has reportedly begun as of March 21 and a major sea battle is one of the first scenes in line to be filmed.

As shared by @UnBoxPHD on X, one of the sets for House of the Dragon's new season appears to be for a sea battle, with a large ship seen in construction.

This set is likely for the Battle of the Gullet, which is one of the events from Martin's book that is confirmed for House of the Dragon Season 3.

With House of the Dragon Season 3 production now beginning and the Battle of the Gullet set seemingly constructed, it's likely this will be one of the first events to be filmed and will feature early in the new season.

Other photos from the House of the Dragon Season 3 set have teased new scenes filmed at King's Landing and in the Red Keep.

Showrunner Ryan Condal kept quiet on House of the Dragon's official production start date when asked about it last year, but reports of filming now commencing line up with the producer's comments that it would begin in the "first quarter" of 2025. This means filming should be completed in late Fall 2025, in line with Condal's estimates.

What is the Battle of the Gullet?

HBO

The Battle of the Gullet is one of the major naval battles that occurred during the Targaryen Civil War between the Greens and the Blacks.

As has been in the TV show, House Velaryon (which is allied with Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Blacks) took control of the Gullet and Blackwater Bay - controlling access to King's Landing - shortly after the start of the war.

To disrupt these plans, Aemond Targaryen suggests they reach out to the Triarchy in the Narrow Sea to try and convince them to move against their enemy, Prince Daemon (who beat them brutally as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon).

In the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, Tyland Lannister was seen successfully recruiting the Triarchy and their leader Admiral Sharako Lohar as allies, and all the armies were shown mobilizing for war.

As it happens in Fire & Blood, the Triarchy divides its ships into two squadrons that enter the Gullet via the north and south of Dragonstone. This surprises the Velaryon fleet and Jacaerys mounts Vermax to assist them.

At this point, the Triarchy has had experience fighting Daemon and his dragon and is prepared for Jace's attacks. Jace is joined by the three new Dragonriders and they succeed in gaining the upper hand.

Unfortunately, the battle is not without casualties as Vermax is wounded by a crossbow bolt and crashes into the sea. While Jace manages to survive he is killed by an opposing crossbowman.

The battle continues all day and into the night, with one of the squadrons moving to attack Corlys Velaryon's home of Driftmark. Eventually, however, the Blacks secured the win, although at the cost of thousands of lives and a third of the Velaryon fleet.

Game of Thrones has tackled naval battles before on-screen, with Season 2's 'Battle of the Blackwater' one of the most notable episodes.

With the Battle of the Gullet spanning even larger (and with more dragons) than that event, it will no doubt make for an exciting start to House of the Dragon Season 3.

House of the Dragon Seasons 1-2 are available on Max.