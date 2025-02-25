House of the Dragon Season 3 Gets Exciting 2025 Production Update

Production on House of the Dragon Season 3 is getting closer according to recent photos from the set.

Fans are eager for the third season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, which tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty during a civil war called the Dance of the Dragons.

While specific details about the new season remain under wraps, there have been promising signs that more House of the Dragon episodes will be hitting screens soon.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Prepares For Filming

HBO

Photos of sets being constructed for the upcoming third season of House of the Dragon have been spotted in the UK, suggesting that filming is imminent on the HBO fantasy drama.

The images (shared by @UnBoxPHD on X) show the construction of what looks to be castle walls.

Some fans have theorized that this set will end up being the Red Keep, which would line up with some of the action set pieces set to occur in House of the Dragon's third season.

Further drone footage from the set (also via @UnBoxPHD) shows multiple different castle exteriors being built, with one almost certainly belonging to King's Landing, with its red castle walls visible and what looks to be the Weirwood Tree in the courtyard.

Construction on different-sized ships and boats can be seen around the set, hinting at some more naval scenes in Season 3.

With set construction underway, this means that filming could start on the new season any day now (if it hasn't already).

This would align with comments made by showrunner Ryan Condal last year, who revealed production would begin on House of the Dragon Season 3 in the "first quarter of 2025."

When Will House of the Dragon Season 3 Be Released?

With filming moving ahead on House of the Dragon Season 3 this means that a firmer release window can be gleaned.

Assuming that filming for the new season has begun by March 2025, it will likely last for around five months (although this largely depends on the episode count for Season 3). This means House of the Dragon could wrap around September 2025.

If Season 3 has the same nine-month gap between its wrap date and premiere, this would put House of the Dragon's return date as sometime around June or July 2026.

House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max.