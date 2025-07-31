Harrison Ford Confirms His MCU Future (And I Am Not Surprised)

As a part of a recent interview, Captain America: Brave New World star Harrison Ford confirmed his MCU future, and his answer will surprise no one. Ford, who took over for the late William Hurt as MCU staple General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America 4. He arrived on the scene in the 2025 film as one of its primary villains, going from American president to city-destroying rage monster, with his transformation into the Red Hulk.

While Thunderbolt Ross has been an MCU mainstay over the years, his future is unclear after Ford stepped into the role. There have been no confirmed future appearances for the character going forward in the franchise, but that does not mean Ford hasn't had conversations about coming back in some form. Or has he?

In a conversation with Variety, Thaddeus Ross actor Harrison Ford commented on his potential MCU future.

When asked if Marvel Studios had contacted him about coming back to the super-powered universe, Ford offered a blunt, "Nope:"

Q: You appeared in 'Captain America: Brave New World.' Has Kevin Feige convinced you to come back to Marvel again? A: "Nope."

While some may take this answer as the Han Solo actor saying he has no enthusiasm for coming back to the MCU, that is not necessarily the case. Those who have followed the 83-year-old star for years know this is just how he often is with the press.

Ford has built up this almost cermudeongly no-funny-business persona, and this most recent comment is probably just an instance of that side of him coming out.

Ford played newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in this year's Captain America: Brave New World (now streaming on Disney+). The latest film in the star-spangled Cap saga follows new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), as he contends with the villainous Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), Ford's gamma-irradiated alter ego, the Red Hulk.

Will Harrison Ford Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

As much as Harrison Ford can present this 'I don't care one way or another' attitude in interviews, he ultimately loves what he does and loves making the kind of movies that the MCU specializes in.

Just look at the movies the actor has made over his more than four decades in Hollywood. Ford has found his way into some of the most beloved movie franchises of all time, like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Blade Runner.

Now, he is in the MCU and is likely going nowhere (even if he says otherwise). Thaddeus Ross is too big a character to just sideline forever. As seen at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, Ford's Ross now sits behind bars in the Raft mega-prison.

Surely, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (or another character on the MCU roster) will need to talk to the now-former president, bringing Ford back into the story.

Perhaps, his advice will be needed in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, leading some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to his iron-barred doorstep.

And now with Liv Tyler's Betty Ross (the in-universe daughter of Ford's Thaddeus Ross) back in the MCU fray after the end of Captain America 4, there is even more reason to bring Ford back for future Marvel Studios stories.