Captain America: Brave New World gave fans another look at the Raft as questions are raised about which characters now call the maximum security prison home.

Brave New World earned some of the most mixed reviews in recent MCU history while pushing the story forward behind Sam Wilson's Captain America. The film also brought back an important locale that has not been seen in quite some time: the Raft.

Initially built as a prison for those who violated the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, the Raft was seen again in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, over the last nine years, it has not gotten much time to shine as the MCU has taken a more multiversal route.

Following the first of three MCU movies coming in 2025, fans now have an updated headcount on who the Raft is holding prisoner.

Every MCU Prisoner Locked Up In The Raft After Captain America: Brave New World

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers through Captain America: Brave New World.

The Leader - Captain America: Brave New World

Tim Blake Nelson made his glorious return in Captain America: Brave New World as Samuel Sterns, now known as The Leader. He was revealed to be the mastermind behind the mind-controlled soldiers in the movie while also being the one who turns Thaddeus Ross into the Red Hulk.

For his crimes against the United States and the world, Sterns (complete with a brand new look) is arrested and put into the Raft as a prisoner. He is also shown again in the movie's post-credits scene, where he sets up the first teases for the upcoming Avengers movies while talking to Sam Wilson.

Thaddeus Ross - Captain America: Brave New World

Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (now played by Harrison Ford) returns to the MCU as a core antagonist in Captain America 4. After taking the office of United States President, he is revealed to have been taking pills laced with high amounts of gamma radiation, which eventually forces a transformation into the Red Hulk.

After destroying the White House and fighting Sam Wilson, Ross takes responsibility for his failures and willingly accepts his sentence to the Raft. Whether he comes back in Thunderbolts* is a mystery, but for now, he is serving his time after getting a visit from his estranged daughter, Liv Tyler's Betty Ross.

Willis Stryker - Luke Cage

Played by Erik LaRey Harvey, Willis Stryker (better known as Diamondback) rose to power as a villain in the aftermath of Cottonmouth's death in Netflix's Luke Cage. Revealed to be Cage's half-brother, he resents the leading hero for their father's treatment of him and eventually becomes a dangerous arms dealer.

While working with Mariah Dillard to control Harlem's criminal underworld, Stryker tries to frame Cage for multiple murders and attempts to kill him in a public showdown. This leads to him being arrested, tested upon, and eventually thrown into the Raft.

Trish Walker - Jessica Jones

Rachael Taylor's Patricia "Trish" Walker is introduced in Jessica Jones as the titular heroine's best friend and adoptive sister. Although she helps to stop David Tennant's Kilgrave, she becomes envious of Jessica having powers and wasting them, eventually leading her to get her own abilities through a dangerous surgery.

She then becomes a vigilante known as Hellcat and helps Jessica track down villains; However, she soon turns into a killer herself. This forces Jessica to track her down and arrest her, imprisoning her friend in the Raft alongside fellow Netflix villain Diamondback.

Baron Zemo - Captain America: Civil War

Daniel Brühl’s Helmut Zemo was first introduced as the villain of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, enacting a plan to destroy the Avengers. He returned in a key role for Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, helping Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes defeat the Flag Smashers after they broke him out of prison.

By the end of that series, Bucky made a deal with the Wakandan Dora Milaje to send Zemo to the Raft as retribution for killing King T'Chaka. As of Captain America 4, this is still his home, although some wonder if he could come back in Thunderbolts* (see Bruhl's past thoughts on being in Thunderbolts* here).

