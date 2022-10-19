First Details on Harrison Ford's Recast Marvel Character Revealed

After being one of the biggest action stars in the industry for decades, Harrison Ford is about to take on another major franchise with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, it was confirmed that the Han Solo/Indiana Jones star will take over the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, with his tenure starting in 2024's Captain America: New World Order.

Filling the shoes of the late William Hurt in the MCU, Ford will bring a new flare to General Ross in Captain America 4 as Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson works to find his true place as the new Star-Spangled Avenger. Ford's character could potentially serve as an ally or an enemy for Wilson in this new outing, even though the leading hero will already have his hands full with Tim Blake Nelson's return as The Leader.

With Captain America 4 still more than a year-and-a-half away from its release, most of the details about Ford's role remain a mystery as Marvel Studios continues Sam Wilson's journey. But now, fans may have their first idea of what to expect thanks to a new rumor revealing potential plot details for the penultimate movie in Phase 5.

Harrison Ford's MCU Role Fleshed Out

Marvel

A new rumor from The Cosmic Circus teased how Captain America: New World Order will bring back General Thunderbolt Ross, now played by Harrison Ford.

Reportedly, Ross will now be a private citizen in the MCU, having left his days as the United States Secretary of State behind him. However, he'll likely still have his connections to the military and other powerful forces, planning for "his own 'new world order.'"

No details were revealed about where Thunderbolt Ross' allegiances lie in terms of being a hero or a villain in the MCU.

How Will Ross Fit In Captain America 4?

The last time fans saw General Ross, he was part of the A-list crowd attending Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame after just being seen ordering a court martial of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, it appears that he'll be leaving his government days in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean that his presence in the story will lessen by any means.

Considering his own ties to Tim Blake Nelson's Leader from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Ross' allegiances could truly end up on either side of the fight.

On the one hand, he could decide to turn over a new leaf and help out Sam Wilson and company by giving them insight into what Samuel Sterns could do with a dose of Bruce Banner's blood having leaked into his brain. But on the other hand, he could use The Leader for his own nefarious ambitions, going to the villain to upgrade himself physically and take on his Red Hulk persona from the comics.

No matter what side of the equation he ends up on, Ross' return in Captain America 4 will be one that has fans' eyes open, especially with him being played by a pop culture icon like Harrison Ford. Only time will tell if he moves on to Thunderbolts following this appearance in this sequel, which would most likely make him even more powerful and dangerous in the future.

Captain America: New World Order will debut in theaters on May 3, 2024.