Captain America 4 Will Feature Edward Norton's Hulk Co-Star Liv Tyler

Captain America: New World Order is set to welcome back a surprising MCU character who last appeared during the Infinity Saga.

While Captain America 4 is in the midst of filming, this hasn't stopped the Phase 5 film from making headlines.

Alongside Anthony Mackie, New World Order boasts a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

The latter's presence as its villain led many to speculate that the movie is finally acknowledging a key cliffhanger from The Incredible Hulk. More so, it looks like it is not the only plot point that will be addressed as shared by a new report.

Captain America 4 Brings Back Liv Tyler's Betty Ross

Marvel

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Liv Tyler is confirmed to reprise her MCU role as Betty Ross in Captain America: New World Order.

Tyler's last MCU appearance as Betty Ross was during 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a film where she co-starred alongside then-Bruce Banner actor Edward Norton.

Betty is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who is a character previously portrayed by the late William Hurt.

Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor Harrison Ford will now play the character in the Anthony Mackie-led Phase 5 movie.

Aside from her brief MCU stint, Tyler is best known for her roles in Armageddon, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and HBO's The Leftovers.

How Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross Fits in Captain America 4 (Theory)

Liv Tyler's return as Betty Ross in Captain America 4 is a welcome sight for diehard MCU fans, but it remains to be seen how her character fits in the grand scheme of things.

In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo confirmed via Huff Post that Betty was a victim of Thanos' snap, meaning that she was gone for five years. It's possible that the Blip had a negative effect on her life, with her potentially recovering from the ramifications of the snap.

There is a slight chance that Betty's MCU comeback could tie into her villainous turn from the comics. In Marvel Comics, the character transformed into Red She-Hulk, an evil version of Jennifer Walters' Marvel hero.

Betty may end up being mad at Bruce Banner and the Avengers for failing to defeat Thanos the first time, leading to her heel turn.

On the flip side, Captain America 4 could be used as a way to continue Betty and Bruce's story, with the former potentially being kidnapped by Samuel Sterns aka The Leader to lure Hulk into a trap though it is still unknown if Mark Ruffalo's Avenger will appear in the movie.

Whatever the case, Betty Ross' return in Captain America 4 allows Hulk's story to be fleshed out while also elevating the stakes for Sam Wilson's solo adventure.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.