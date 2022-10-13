Harrison Ford Reportedly Joins Captain America 4 Cast

The passing of a fan-favorite actor will always be a tragedy, and unfortunately, the MCU has had to undergo two major losses in recent years with T'Challa's Chadwick Boseman and "Thunderbolt" Ross' William Hurt. Marvel Studios opted not to recast the Black Panther star, but the latter may be in-line for a replacement.

According to recent reports, Han Solo and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford will play a recast Ross in 2024's Thunderbolts. The Super Soldier ensemble may be set to close out Phase 5, but just before then, the MCU has another major blockbuster on the horizon with Captain America: New World Order.

With the legendary star reportedly slated to replace Hurt's MCU icon after five appearances over the span of over a decade, many fans are naturally excited to see Ross back in action with a new actor at the helm. In what will undoubtedly be to the excitement of those, Ford's MCU debut may have just moved up.

Harrison Ford's MCU Debut May Have Moved Up

Marvel

According to The Ankler's Jeff Sneider - appearing on The Hot Mic Podcast - Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford has signed on to join the MCU and will his debut in Captain America: New World Order.

Ford will reportedly replace William Hurt as Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross, following the MCU veteran's tragic passing earlier in the year. While Ross may show up in Captain America 4, his appearance in Thunderbolts may not be as certain as had previously been thought.

Sneider supported previous remarks that the actor was cast in time for Disney's D23 Expo but was not announced in order to maintain focus on Indiana Jones 5.