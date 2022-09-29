Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie

Harrison Ford remains as active as ever in the Hollywood landscape, even having just celebrated his 80th birthday in July 2022. In the 2010’s he had a couple of opportunities to reprise his fan-favorite role as Han Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which is far from the last classic character he’s brought back to life in the 21st century.

Next year, he’ll continue that same trend by portraying the iconic Dr. Henry Jones for the fifth time as Indiana Jones 5 prepares to release on June 30. This will be his first theatrical release since 2020’s Call of the Wild, but it appears that he’s far from done bringing powerful and lovable heroes to the big screen.

Now, in a surprising development, Ford is even rumored to be in the running for a role within the ever-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, which could even come within the next couple of years.

Harrison Ford Joining the MCU?

The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, via The Hot Mic Podcast, shared a rumor that Harrison Ford may be involved with Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, which premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024.

According to the rumor, Ford is (or, at one point, was) Marvel Studios' top choice to play a recast Thunderbolt Ross, a role that has been played by the late William Hurt in five MCU movies.

William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross in the MCU

Sneider also indicated that there were signs that Marvel considered announcing Ford's Thunderbolts role at Disney's D23 Fan Expo earlier this month, though Disney and Lucasfilm didn't want such a reveal to distract from Ford's return as Indiana Jones in his upcoming fifth movie.

"Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It's unclear if he already passed..."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!